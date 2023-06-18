Dead – Death – Obituary News : Stalin Jacob: Biography, Age, Death, and Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Stalin Jacob: Wiki, Biography, Age, Death, Cause, Accident, Net Worth, Family, DMK, Photographer, Career, Birthday, Birthplace, Date of Death, Occupation, Hometown, Nationality, Ethnicity, Gender, Funeral, Politics, and all other details

Stalin Jacob was a well-known figure in India, known for his photography skills, real estate consultancy, and political activities. He was also a social media influencer, media personality, and public figure. In this article, we will delve into his life, career, and tragic death.

The Life and Early Background of Stalin Jacob

Stalin Jacob was born on March 2, 1988, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India, to a middle-class Christian Indian family. He was a shy and quiet kid who found his passion for photography as a teenager. From an early age, he was different from others and kept to himself.

After completing high school, he enrolled in St. Paul’s Matriculation and later pursued a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Karunya University. He worked as a technical support engineer at CSS corp and as an equipment associate at the Amazon Development Center while pursuing his passion for photography.

Jacob’s Career

After gaining valuable experience in both his technical field and photography career, Stalin started receiving offers to collaborate with other great photographers and shoot for top companies. Just before his death, he was an employee of HCL Technologies, where he worked as Chief Engineer.

Stalin Jacob’s Accident and Death

In March 2023, Stalin Jacob and his friend Jeeva, a DMK member, were hit by a truck while cycling on the GST road in Maraimalai Nagar, near Chengalpattu district. The accident proved fatal, and Stalin and Jeeva did not survive their injuries.

Stalin’s body was transferred to his family in Coimbatore, and his funeral was held on March 4, 2023.

Stalin Jacob’s Net Worth

Stalin Jacob was a hardworking individual who earned a decent amount of money through his job as an engineer and his photography career. After estimates and approximations, his net worth is estimated to be around $200k.

Conclusion

Stalin Jacob was a talented individual who had a bright future ahead of him. His sudden and tragic death is a great loss to his family, friends, and the Indian community. However, his legacy will live on through his work and the impact he made on those who knew him.

Stalin Jacob Wiki Stalin Jacob Bio Stalin Jacob Age Stalin Jacob Death Cause Stalin Jacob Net Worth

News Source : c3kienthuyhp.edu.vn

Source Link :Stalin Jacob: Wiki, Bio, Age, Death, Cause, Accident, Net Worth/