Dead – Death – Obituary News : Stame George’s Funeral Visitation and Death News – 60 characters

Remembering the Life of Stame (Stamatis) George: A Tribute

It is with heavy hearts that we pay tribute to the life that Stame (Stamatis) George lived and left behind. On Thursday, May 18th, 2023, Stame passed away, leaving behind a family who had a great deal of affection and respect for him in his roles as a husband, father, and grandfather.

A Life Well-Lived

Stame lived a life that was full of love, laughter, and joy. He was a man who was deeply devoted to his family and friends, and he always had a kind word and a smile for everyone he met. He was a hard worker who took great pride in his job, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Stame’s love for his family was evident in everything he did. He was a devoted husband to his wife, and he cherished his children and grandchildren. He was always there to support them, to offer guidance and advice, and to share in their joys and sorrows.

A Celebration of Life

The viewing for Stame will take place at Acropolis Funeral Services on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023 at 6:00 o’clock in the evening. The funeral service will take place at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Kingsford on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. Following the conclusion of the memorial service, the burial will take place at the Eastern Suburbs Memorial Park in Matraville.

The Yarra Bay Sailing Club in Phillip Bay will serve as the location of the burial service. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be collected at the church to be sent to the Holy Monastery of Panagia Pantanassa, which is found in Mangrove Creek.

A Grateful Family

During this difficult time, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Stame family for the kind words of support, expressions of sympathy, and condolences that we have received from members of their family. We hope that they can find comfort in the memories they have of Stame and in the knowledge that he was loved and respected by so many.

Farewell, Stame

Stame George will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His legacy of love, kindness, and generosity will live on in the hearts of those who loved him, and his memory will be cherished for years to come. Rest in peace, Stame.

