Dead – Death – Obituary News : Stan Savran’s Legacy: Remembering a Beloved Broadcaster

Legendary Pittsburgh Sportscaster Stan Safran Passes Away at 76

On June 12, 2023, the sports world was shaken by the news of the passing of legendary sportscaster Stan Safran. The Pittsburgh icon passed away at the age of 76 in his home in Upper St. Clair. While the official cause of death was not announced, it is believed that he passed away from complications related to his battle with lung cancer.

Remembering Stan Safran

Stan Safran was known as the “godfather” of Pittsburgh sports. He was a tenacious, shrewd, and intelligent anchor who made his mark in the Pittsburgh sports scene for over 50 years. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Safran made Pittsburgh his home in 1976 and became a beloved figure in the city.

He was best known for being the host of Sportsbeat, a long-running sports talk show that served the Pittsburgh market for decades. He was also involved in the Steelers Radio Network and did numerous interviews and shows for the Steelers. Safran was a valued contributor to the Hall of Honor and hosted induction banquets at the Blair County Sports Hall of Fame since its inception.

Stan Safran’s Battle with Cancer

Safran was very public about his battle with lung cancer in recent years. He was diagnosed with the disease and underwent treatment while continuing to work in the sports industry. His fans and colleagues admired his resilience and dedication to his craft despite his health struggles.

While the official cause of death has not been announced, it is believed that his passing was related to complications from his battle with lung cancer and diabetes.

Legacy of Stan Safran

Stan Safran was a true legend in the Pittsburgh sports scene. He was a beloved figure who was respected by his colleagues and fans alike. His knowledge, insight, and honest candor made him a trusted voice in the sports industry.

He will be remembered for his passion for sports, his dedication to his craft, and his love for the city of Pittsburgh. His passing is a great loss to the sports industry and to the city he called home for over 50 years.

Rest in peace, Stan Safran.

