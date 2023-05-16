Dead – Death – Obituary News : Star of Bride and Prejudice blames stalker for death hoax

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former reality star Dannii Erskine speaks out on live TV after being declared ‘dead’

Former reality star Dannii Erskine, who appeared on the series Bride and Prejudice in 2019, has spoken out on live television after being declared ‘dead’ earlier this month. It was reported that the 28-year-old had died after being involved in a car accident. While her sister Dee confirmed the death after a memorial post was shared on social media, Dannii came out last week to say that she was actually alive and well. Speaking publicly for the first time, she revealed who she believes is behind the hoax and how it has affected her and her family.

Dannii appeared on Australian breakfast programme Sunrise on Tuesday, where she claimed that it all began after her Instagram was hacked by a ‘well-known stalker’ of hers. She revealed that she had been ‘shocked’ and ‘disgusted’ by reports of her death, blaming it all on the stalker. Dannii went on to say that she couldn’t ‘confirm any sort of names’ but assured that it was being investigated and that hopefully, justice would come soon and someone would be charged for this.

‘Unfortunately, I thought things had passed but clearly they haven’t passed,’ she continued. ‘So it is being investigated and hopefully justice will come soon and someone will be charged for this.’ Dannii then said her family had been left traumatised by the incident and that she had been under a lot of stress. She was advised to switch off from it all and focus on recovery, but it had been extremely difficult to do that when this was all happening. She claimed that the whole experience had just been awful and made her feel sick to the stomach.

David Koch and Natalie Barr, the hosts of Sunrise, sympathised with Dannii, with David saying that it was ‘scary’. ‘You poor thing. Thanks for speaking to us, for clearing that up,’ he said. ‘It’s a great warning for everyone out there and horrific to put families in this situation.’

A week after the initial social media post, questions began to arise surrounding the supposed death, with police telling So Dramatic! that there had been ‘no fatal or serious collisions in North Melbourne in the past month’, with a spokesperson for the coroner adding that it ‘does not have a record of the death of Dannii Erskine’.

This incident serves as a reminder of how dangerous the internet can be and how important it is to be careful with personal information. Cyberstalking is a serious issue, and it is essential to take precautions to protect oneself from such incidents. Dannii’s experience is a warning to everyone to be careful with their social media accounts and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately.

In conclusion, Dannii Erskine’s story is a distressing one, but it has highlighted an important issue that needs to be addressed. Cyberstalking is a serious crime that can have severe consequences. It is essential to remain vigilant and take precautions to keep oneself safe from such incidents. We wish Dannii and her family all the best and hope that justice will be served.

