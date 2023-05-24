Dead – Death – Obituary News : State forest chief reacts to cub’s death at MP’s Kunolimit relocation

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Relocation of Cheetahs in India Beyond State Jurisdiction

Following the death of a cheetah cub at Kuno National Park, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in Madhya Pradesh, JS Chouhan, has stated that any decision to relocate cheetahs is beyond the jurisdiction of the state and can only be made by the central government. Officials at the park have reported a decrease in the number of young cubs, from four to three, and have called for central government intervention.

Details of the Death

The cub, belonging to a female cheetah named Jwala, reportedly died due to weakness at the park. Chouhan stated that the cubs had been continually monitored since their birth, and that one had been observed to be weaker than the others after a month and a half. On Tuesday morning, three cubs and Jwala left the spot where the fourth cub had been left alone, and the veterinary team found the cub alive but weak. Despite attempts to transport it to a hospital for treatment, the cub died within minutes.

Central Government Intervention

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests has emphasised that any decision to relocate cheetahs is beyond the control of the state government. The central government will need to take steps to manage the situation, given that several cheetahs have already died at the park in recent months. The reintroduction of cheetahs to India is part of the ambitious Project Cheetah, which aims to revitalise and diversify the country’s wildlife and habitat. The eight cheetahs brought from Namibia were released into Kuno National Park by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday in September 2020.

Project Cheetah and Indian Wildlife Conservation

India has a long history of wildlife conservation, with Project Tiger being one of the most successful ventures. Initiated in 1972, it has contributed not only to the conservation of tigers but also to the entire ecosystem. Under Project Cheetah, the reintroduction of wild species, particularly cheetahs, has been undertaken in accordance with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines. However, the recent deaths at Kuno National Park have raised questions about the management and administration of the park.

Final Thoughts

The death of a cheetah cub at Kuno National Park has brought to light the need for central government intervention in the relocation of cheetahs in India. With Project Cheetah seeking to revitalise the country’s wildlife and habitat, it is crucial that the reintroduction of species is managed effectively to ensure their survival. While India has a long history of successful wildlife conservation ventures, there is a need for continuous monitoring and improvement to ensure the continued survival of endangered species.

News Source : The Statesman

Source Link :State forest chief reacts to relocation after cub dies at MP’s Kuno/