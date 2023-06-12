Dead – Death – Obituary News : Statement on Dead Fish at Sutton Mill Dam by Environment Agency

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Thousands of Dead Fish Found in Sutton Mill Dam

Several concerned visitors to the Sutton Mill Dam in St Helens contacted The Star on Monday after coming across a shocking sight in the water. The visitors reported thousands of dead fish in distress.

Investigation by the Environment Agency

The Environment Agency confirmed that they attended the location on Monday to investigate the matter. The agency spokesperson said that they believe the dead fish to be the result of a natural event due to the recent hot weather.

The spokesperson added that the incident was caused by high temperatures and low atmospheric pressure as a result of thunderstorms, which caused low dissolved oxygen levels. The agency believes that this is a natural event and not something that was caused by human activity or pollution.

Action Taken by the Environment Agency

The Environment Agency takes swift action to protect people and the environment. Its officers were on site investigating the matter on Monday. The agency advises members of the public who spot fish in distress to report this to its 24/7 incident hotline by calling 0800 80 70 60.

What Causes Fish to Die in Large Numbers?

Several factors can cause fish to die in large numbers, including pollution, disease, and natural events. Fish require oxygen to survive, and low oxygen levels in the water can cause them to suffocate. This can happen due to a lack of water flow, high temperatures, or low atmospheric pressure.

When fish die in large numbers, it is usually a sign that something is wrong with the water or the environment. It is important to investigate the matter and take necessary actions to prevent further damage to the environment and wildlife.

Conclusion

The discovery of thousands of dead fish in Sutton Mill Dam is a cause for concern. The Environment Agency has investigated the matter and believes it to be a natural event caused by the recent hot weather. However, it is essential to monitor the situation and take necessary actions to prevent further damage to the environment and wildlife.

Members of the public who spot fish in distress should report this to the Environment Agency’s 24/7 incident hotline to ensure prompt action is taken.

Sutton Mill Dam fish kill Environment Agency investigation Water pollution in Sutton Mill Dam Environmental impact of dead fish Sutton Mill Dam ecosystem damage

News Source : Simon Mulligan

Source Link :Environment Agency issues statement over dead fish at Sutton Mill Dam/