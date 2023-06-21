Dead – Death – Obituary News : Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans dies at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Clark Haggans: A Member of the 2006 Super Bowl XL Pittsburgh Steelers Team

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Clark Haggans, a member of the 2006 Super Bowl XL Pittsburgh Steelers team. He was 46 years old at the time of his passing, and his death has left the entire NFL community in shock.

A Career in the NFL

Haggans played 13 seasons in the NFL, starting his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was drafted by the team in the 5th round of the 2000 NFL Draft and played with them until 2007. During his time with the Steelers, Haggans was known for his toughness and versatility as a linebacker.

After leaving the Steelers, Haggans played for the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. He finished his career with 504 total tackles, 46.5 sacks, 5 fumble recoveries, and one interception. Haggans was a reliable and consistent player, and his contributions to the teams he played for will always be remembered.

A Member of the 2006 Super Bowl XL Pittsburgh Steelers Team

Haggans was part of the 2006 Super Bowl XL Pittsburgh Steelers team that won the championship against the Seattle Seahawks. He was an integral part of the team’s defense and played a key role in their victory.

His former teammates have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Haggans. Many have described him as a kind and generous person who always had a smile on his face. They have also praised his work ethic and dedication to the game of football.

A Shocking Loss

The news of Haggans’ passing has come as a shock to the entire NFL community. No cause of death has been released at this time, and his family has asked for privacy as they mourn their loss.

Haggans’ legacy goes beyond his achievements on the football field. He was a loving husband and father, and his loss will be felt by those who knew him personally as well as those who knew him as a player.

Remembering Clark Haggans

As we mourn the loss of Clark Haggans, we remember his contributions to the game of football and the impact he had on those around him. He will be missed but never forgotten.

Rest in peace, Clark Haggans.

News Source : Michael Reiner,Laurel Stone

Source Link :Steelers Super Bowl champion linebacker Clark Haggans dies at 46/