Dead – Death – Obituary News : Steelers Nation Radio Host Stan Savran Dies at 76

Legendary Pittsburgh Broadcaster and Steelers Nation Radio Host Stan Savran Dies at 76

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has lost a broadcasting legend with the passing of Stan Savran at the age of 76. Savran was a household name in the region, known for his Sportsbeat talk show on Fox Sports Net Pittsburgh, which he co-hosted with Guy Junker. He was a beloved figure in the sports community, and his death has left many fans and colleagues mourning his loss.

Savran was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1945 and began his broadcasting career at age 19, working at a small radio station in New Jersey. He moved to Pittsburgh in 1970 and quickly became a popular voice on local radio and television. He hosted shows on KDKA, WPXI, and WTAE, and was also a regular contributor to ESPN and the NFL Network.

Savran’s Sportsbeat show on Fox Sports Net Pittsburgh was a staple of the local sports scene for over two decades. He and Junker covered all the major Pittsburgh teams, including the Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates, and their chemistry and banter made the show a fan favorite. Savran was known for his wit, his encyclopedic knowledge of sports, and his ability to connect with fans on a personal level. He was a true ambassador for Pittsburgh sports, and his impact will be felt for years to come.

Savran was also involved with Steelers Nation Radio, where he hosted the popular “Savran on Sports” show. He interviewed players, coaches, and other guests, and provided insightful analysis on the team’s performance. He was a fixture at Steelers training camp and other events, and was always willing to talk to fans and sign autographs. He was a true ambassador for the team and helped to build the passionate fan base that exists today.

Savran was more than just a sports broadcaster, however. He was also a philanthropist and community leader, and was involved with many charitable organizations in the Pittsburgh area. He was a board member of the Mario Lemieux Foundation, which supports cancer research and patient care, and was also involved with the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. He was a tireless advocate for these causes and helped to raise millions of dollars for research and treatment.

Savran was also a mentor to many young broadcasters in the Pittsburgh area. He was generous with his time and expertise, and helped to launch the careers of several prominent sports reporters and anchors. He was a role model for professionalism and integrity, and his influence can still be seen in the work of many current broadcasters.

Savran’s death has left a void in the Pittsburgh sports community, but his legacy will live on. He was a beloved figure who brought joy and entertainment to millions of fans, and his impact will be felt for generations. He will be remembered as one of the greatest broadcasters in Pittsburgh history, and as a true friend to the city and its people. Rest in peace, Stan Savran.

News Source : Alan Saunders – Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Source Link :Legendary Pittsburgh broadcaster, Steelers Nation Radio host Stan Savran dies at 76 – WPXI/