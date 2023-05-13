Dead – Death – Obituary News : Stella Mikhail’s Death: Bio, Age, and Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Stella Mikhail: A Tribute to the Late Harpo Productions Makeup Artist from Chicago

Stella Mikhail, a makeup artist in Chicago, passed away on February 13, 2023, following a brief illness. Her sudden death has left her family and close friends in a state of shock and sadness.

What Happened to Stella Mikhail?

Stella Mikhail reportedly passed away from breast cancer on February 11, 2023. The circumstances surrounding her death have not been made public by the family at the time of this publication.

Announcing her death, Karen Firsel wrote, “I am still in shock right now after finding out late last night. Oh, sweet Stella Mikhail…I will miss you! You were talented beyond others and always wanted one thing…for your clients to feel their best.”

Stella Mikhail’s Career

Stella Mikhail had over 30 years of experience in the beauty industry and was a well-known makeup artist trusted by many in the Chicago area. She was the celebrity makeup artist for The Oprah Winfrey Show for 20 years, where she worked with many celebrities, beauty icons, authors, and politicians who appeared on the show, including Barbra Streisand, Maya Angelou, Cindy Crawford, Brooke Shields, Raquel Welch, Jimmy Carter, Eckhart Tolle, and Elizabeth Gilbert.

Stella trained and worked for some of the best celebrity makeup artists in the industry, from Bobbi Brown and Trish McEvoy to Laura Mercier. While working for The Oprah Winfrey Show, she met Emmy-award-winning and long-time makeup artist for Oprah, Reggie Wells, who taught her a great deal about makeup artistry in areas such as contouring and undertone.

Stella originally went to school to study dental hygiene and is a certified dental assistant, so applying makeup in a clean, healthy way was very important to her. She later found her passion in makeup artistry, working to enhance the beauty and make women feel their best at every age.

Celebrities Worked with Stella

Stella had the opportunity to work with many famous faces in the entertainment industry, and her work was widely recognized and appreciated. She was known for her professionalism, expertise, and ability to enhance natural beauty, making her clients feel confident and beautiful.

Stella Mikhail – Obituary

Stella Mikhail was a loving wife and devoted mother to Faith Erika Mikhail. She was a beloved member of the family, who touched the lives of many with her infectious smile and unwavering kindness. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

Our thoughts and condolences are with Edmond and the entire family during this difficult time. We extend our heartfelt sympathy and offer our support in any way we can. Further information regarding the gathering and burial arrangements will be communicated at a later time. May Stella rest in peace.

In Memory of Stella Mikhail

Stella may no longer be with us, but her legacy as a talented makeup artist and a kind and loving person will live on forever. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her, but her memory will continue to inspire us to be kind, compassionate, and to pursue our passions with dedication and commitment. Rest in peace, Stella.

