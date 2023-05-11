Dead – Death – Obituary News : Stellenbosch Mourns Passing of H. Kidd (78)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Stellenbosch and Its Tourism and Wine Industries Mourn the Passing of Hildegard Kidd

The Stellenbosch community is mourning the loss of Hildegard Kidd, a beloved resident of Eastlyn Die Laan, who passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday morning, 8 May, after a brief illness. Kidd was known for her passion for opera, restaurants, coffee shops, and cheese and wine festivals. Her passing is a great loss to the community she called home for so many years.

A Life Well-Lived

Hildegard Kidd was born in Hamburg, Germany, and moved to South Africa in November 1965. She lived in Stellenbosch for several years before returning to Germany for 10 years. She then returned to Stellenbosch in the late 1980s and remained there for the rest of her life.

During her time in Stellenbosch, Kidd worked as a manager at Evergreens Health Restaurant for several years before becoming a tour operator for more than two decades. She was known for her love of opera, restaurants, and coffee shops, and enjoyed attending cheese and wine festivals.

Despite her passing, Kidd’s memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends, as well as the wider Stellenbosch community.

A Memorial Service

A memorial service for Hildegard Kidd will be held on Wednesday morning, 17 May, at the Stellenbosch United Church. Rev Tony Robinson will officiate, and tea will be served afterwards. This service is an opportunity for those who knew Kidd to pay their respects and remember her life and legacy.

A Loss to Stellenbosch’s Tourism and Wine Industries

Hildegard Kidd’s passing is also a loss to Stellenbosch’s tourism and wine industries. As a tour operator, Kidd played an important role in introducing visitors to the region’s many attractions, including its world-renowned wine estates.

Stellenbosch is known for its picturesque vineyards, historic architecture, and vibrant cultural scene. The town has a rich history, dating back to the 17th century, and is home to many of South Africa’s top wine estates. Visitors to Stellenbosch can enjoy wine tastings, cellar tours, and gourmet dining experiences, as well as cultural attractions such as museums, galleries, and theatres.

As a resident of Stellenbosch for many years, Hildegard Kidd was passionate about sharing the town’s many attractions with visitors. She will be remembered as a key figure in promoting the town’s tourism and wine industries, and for her love of music, food, and wine.

Investing in the Future of Journalism

At times of uncertainty, having access to reliable journalism is more important than ever. For 14 days, you can have free access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions, and a range of features by subscribing to our service. Journalism is vital in strengthening democracy, and we are committed to providing high-quality reporting to our readers. After the free trial, the subscription fee is R75 per month, and you can cancel anytime. If you cancel within 14 days, you won’t be billed.

News Source : Angelo Julies

Source Link :Beloved Stellenbosch resident Hildegard Kidd passes away at 78/