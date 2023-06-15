Dead – Death – Obituary News : Stephen Bice’s Cause of Death: Details Inside

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sins of the Father: The Tragic Murder of Kristi Kennedy

Introduction

The murder of Kristi Kennedy in 2016 shocked the community of Hudson, Ohio. While the police quickly identified the perpetrator, the investigation uncovered a long history of domestic violence that eventually led to the heinous crime. This article will delve into the details of the case, including the killer’s identity and the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

The Death of Kristi Kennedy

Kristi Jeanette Kennedy Bice was born in Akron, Ohio, in 1973. She married Stephen Bice in 1995, and they had three sons together. On March 19th, 2016, the police received a 911 call from Kristi’s three sons reporting that their mother had been shot. The officers arrived at the couple’s home to find Kristi’s body. She had been shot several times in the abdomen before being fatally shot in the head.

The Killer’s Identity

Stephen Bice, Kristi’s husband, was quickly identified as the perpetrator. Stephen’s daughter, Katherine, recalled meeting Kristi for the first time in 1994. She described Stephen as a strong and confident man with a short fuse that went off over little things. According to Katherine, Stephen verbally abused her as a child and threatened Kristi when she took her side. Stephen claimed he was in the army as a sniper and earned a green beret, but Kristi’s brother, Ronald, remembered how Stephen never wanted to talk about his years in the army and told them he drove trucks now.

The History of Domestic Violence

According to Kristi’s family, Stephen exhibited control issues early in their marriage. He isolated Kristi and her sons and monitored most of her interactions with others. Kristi’s sister, Michelle, recalled how Stephen kept Kristi away from family gatherings, and she was not allowed to come to birthday parties or Christmas. Stephen’s abusive nature grew with his drinking problems, and he even pretended to kill himself in their home in November 2015.

Kristi reported Stephen’s serious alcohol abuse problem to the police in mid-January 2016, along with a previous gun violence report. She stated she had grown concerned for her and her son’s safety. Stephen allegedly forced her to perform sex acts, and he threatened to harm her, himself, and two of her friends. Stephen was charged with domestic violence, and a judge granted a temporary protection order, which barred him from contacting Kristi while the case was ongoing. However, he continued to violate the protection order, and his two court cases concluded on February 23, with him pleading guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct.

The Tragic End

On March 19th, Stephen texted his three sons and invited them to meet him at Fun-N-Stuff in Macedonia. The boys left, and Kristi texted Katherine expressing her apprehension that Stephen might be planning something. Her fears came true when Stephen broke into the home and shot the family’s Great Dane. He then shot Kristi five times, hitting her four times before fatally shooting her in the head. After killing his estranged wife, Stephen used the last bullet in his handgun to shoot himself in the right temple.

Conclusion

The tragic murder of Kristi Kennedy is a reminder of the dangers of domestic violence and the need to take action to protect victims. Despite the protection order and court cases, Stephen was still able to carry out his heinous act. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, it is crucial to seek help immediately. The National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233) is available 24/7 to provide support and resources. Let us hope that Kristi’s story serves as a catalyst for change and that no more lives are lost to domestic violence.

