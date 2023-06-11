Dead – Death – Obituary News : Stephen Finucan: In Memory of a Beloved Life

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Stephen Finucan

On May 14th, 2023, the literary community lost a talented writer, and Stephen Finucan’s family lost a beloved father, husband, and friend. Stephen had been battling cancer for a year and a half before his passing, but his spirit, warmth, and love for life never faded. He approached each day with a calm strength and a constant focus on self-improvement and growth.

Early Life and Childhood

Stephen was born on July 17, 1968, in Campbellford, Ontario, to Josephine Finucan. He grew up in Bowmanville, Ontario, with his siblings – Christine, Mark, Stephanie, Shannon, and Scott – his stepfather Bradley, and his Aunties Margaret and Marge. Stephen and his siblings spent countless hours exploring the ravine behind their Bowmanville house, building tree forts, swimming in the creek during the summer, and sledding through the trees during the winter. Stephen found humor in everything, even while working as an ice cream vendor on his Dickie Dee bike.

Education and Career

Stephen developed an interest in writing while finishing high school in Mimico. He went on to earn a BA in Literature from Trent University and a Masters in Creative Writing from The University of East Anglia. Stephen taught at the University of Toronto’s School of Continuing Studies and was a regular contributor to the Toronto Star’s book pages. He won the Humber School for Writers Prize in 1997 and was named Write Magazine’s New Writer of the Year in 2000. His debut collection of short stories, “Happy Pilgrims,” was nominated for the Upper Canada Writer’s Craft Award.

Stephen was a beloved member of the English Department at Martingrove Collegiate, where he inspired his colleagues and students alike. His short stories and essays were published in various periodicals, including Prairie Fire, The Antigonish Review, and The Walrus.

Personal Life

In Toronto, Stephen met his partner, Alcmene. They fell in love and became inseparable, sharing a deep connection and endless laughter. After the tragic loss of their son Herman in 2013, they moved across the country to BC’s interior, where Stephen continued to teach at LV Rogers Secondary School. They had two daughters, Moero and Leutha, who Stephen adored and cherished. In the months leading up to his death, Stephen compiled a library of books to give to his daughters, hoping to inspire their creativity, imagination, and love for reading. Stephen found solace in picturing his girls growing into accepting, self-sufficient, and well-read women.

Legacy

Stephen Finucan’s passing is a loss to the literary community and to all who knew him. His legacy lives on through his writing, his students, his family, and his love for life. Stephen’s passion for literature and his desire to learn and grow inspired many, and his humor and warmth brought joy to those around him. In his honor, we can support our local bookstores and read a book, much like Stephen did, to guide our thinking, imagination, and soul. Stephen will be remembered fondly, and his memory will live on in our hearts and minds.

