Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Stephon Gryskiewicz’s Passing: Has He Died?”

Remembering Stephon Gryskiewicz: The Rising Baseball Star of Bentonville Tigers

Stephon Gryskiewicz, a rising prospect in baseball, was making an incredible impact on the BHS baseball family. Unfortunately, the baseball player for the Bentonville Tigers tragically passed away on May 7, 2023. As the cause of death is still under investigation, the mystery around it is still persistent. Stephon attended Bentonville High School and wore #30 for the Bentonville Tigers baseball team. The baseball player had much to accomplish in his career, including his commitment to Arkansas State University.

Not only that, Stephon Gryskiewicz was even cast as Jerry Wilhite in the “Running the Bases” 2022 film. He played as one of the best friends among two of Ryan (Justin Sterner), the lead character Luke Brook’s son, played by Brett Varvel.

The Bentonville Tigers baseball player was yet to make a crack in his baseball career. According to BQ Sports, his untimely death for unidentified reasons left everyone around him disconsolate. The people expressed their condolences to Stephon’s family, and his Tiger Baseball family also mourned for the loss.

Stephon Gryskiewicz was more than just a baseball player. His physical science teacher shared a memory from the pandemic days, where in one of his online classes, Stephon cooked breakfast. His friends described him as having a wacky and humorous personality, someone who was always up for a joke.

Stephon was a 1.93 m tall guy with a 250 lb. weight from West Palm Beach, FL. The Left-handed hitter was born in a close-knit family to Jan Gryskiewicz and Chris Gryskiewicz. Stephon grew up with his younger brother, Nate, and sister, SJ, who got blessed with a child in 2021. He has an aunt named Jodi and a dog as a part of their family.

As for his dating life, Stephon was in his high school baseball team, which is too young for any substantial romantic relationship. Stephon Gryskiewicz’s family, friends, and fans were heartbroken by his sudden death. He was a young man with a bright future ahead of him.

Fans from the Bentonville Tigers Baseball Club dubbed “Running the Bases” in his tribute. They announced his news via an Instagram post with the caption, “It is with a sad heart that we, his Tiger Baseball family mourns the loss of their Teammate and Friend Stephon Gryskiewicz. Don’t forget to pray for Stephon’s loved ones. #flyhigh30”

Stephon Gryskiewicz may have left this world too soon, but he made an impact on those around him. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

