Dead – Death – Obituary News : Stetson Football Player Trent Stewart Dies in Car Crash

Trent Stewart Death Cause: A Tragic Loss for Stetson Football

A Promising Student-Athlete

Trent Stewart was a young football player on the defensive line for Stetson University. He was also a dedicated student who had a bright future ahead of him. His sudden and tragic death on May 9, 2023, shocked and saddened the entire Stetson football community.

A Heartbreaking Accident

According to the University’s athletics page, Stewart died in an automobile accident. He was driving his Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound on the 13900 block of Old St. Augustine Road when he collided head-on with another car. The other driver, Ariel Monteagudo, was traveling the wrong way. The investigating officer did not think that either party’s use of drugs, alcohol, or impaired vision contributed to the collision.

Stewart’s father, Robert Stewart, said, “We don’t think he could see it until a split-second right before impact.” Trent was a skilled driver who also worked as a food delivery driver for DoorDash. He was not to blame for the accident.

A Life Cut Short

Trent Stewart was born on October 31, 2000, at Creston, Iowa’s Greater Regional Medical Center. He grew up on a farm east of Delphos, Iowa, where he helped in every way he could. He loved fishing and was always eager to learn more about it. He was also an active sports enthusiast who played T-Ball, little league, Pop Werner football, junior high and high school football, basketball, and track.

In his sophomore year of high school, Trent took on leadership roles and led his shuttle hurdle relay team. He was a brilliant, motivated, compassionate, kind, and generous person who demonstrated leadership in everything he did. He was passionate about improving the world, and he had a bright future ahead of him.

A Community in Mourning

The news of Trent Stewart’s death sent shockwaves through the Stetson football community. Coach Brian Young of the Hatters remarked, “Today is undoubtedly a sad day for the Stetson football family.” Stewart’s passing was a tremendous loss for the team, and his memory will be forever cherished.

A Legacy of Leadership

Although Trent Stewart’s life was tragically cut short, his legacy of leadership and dedication to improving the world will endure. He was a shining example of what it means to be a student-athlete, and his loss is deeply felt by all who knew him. May he rest in peace.

