Dead – Death – Obituary News : Stewart Boone, Bolder Boulder Legend, Dies at 98

The Legacy of Stewart Boone: Remembering the Bolder Boulder Bugler

When thousands gather for the Bolder Boulder Memorial Day Tribute at Folsom Field on Monday, they may notice someone missing. Stewart Boone passed away at his home in Kansas on May 10 at the age of 98. Many in Colorado knew him as the Bolder Boulder bugler. Since 2010, he regularly played the national anthem on his trumpet during the post-race ceremony.

A Tribute to a Legend

Stewart Boone was more than just a bugler. He was a legend in the Bolder Boulder community and beyond. He had a passion for music that spanned over eight decades. He played the trumpet in his high school band and continued to play throughout his life. He served in the Navy during World War II and played in the Navy band. After the war, he taught music in public schools for 35 years.

But it was his role as the Bolder Boulder bugler that made him a beloved figure in Colorado. He started playing at the event in 2010, and his performance quickly became a highlight of the post-race ceremony. His rendition of the national anthem was a moment of unity and patriotism that brought together the 40,000 runners and spectators in attendance.

A Legacy of Music and Service

Stewart Boone’s legacy extends far beyond the Bolder Boulder. He was a man of service and commitment to his community. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Shriners for over 50 years. He was also a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He was a mentor and role model to countless students over the years. His love for music inspired many to pursue careers in music education. He was also a devoted husband and father. He was married to his wife, Mary, for 62 years until her passing in 2009. He had three children and six grandchildren.

The Legacy Lives On

Stewart Boone may have passed away, but his legacy lives on. His contributions to the Bolder Boulder and the Colorado community will never be forgotten. His passion for music and commitment to service continue to inspire others.

His absence will be felt at the Bolder Boulder Memorial Day Tribute this year and in the years to come. But his spirit will be present in the music he played and the memories he created. As Bolder Boulder co-founder Steve Bosley said, “The event won’t be the same without Stewart Boone.”

A Final Farewell

The Bolder Boulder community will have one final chance to say goodbye to Stewart Boone. A memorial service will be held in his honor on June 5 at the First Presbyterian Church in Lawrence, Kansas.

Stewart Boone may no longer be with us, but his legacy will continue to inspire and uplift us for years to come. Rest in peace, Bolder Boulder bugler.

