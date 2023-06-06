Dead – Death – Obituary News : Stray dog caused teen’s death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

6-year-old girl dies after being chased by a stray dog in Banda, UP

A 6-year-old girl in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh was chased by a stray dog while she was on her way to buy some items from the market. As she was running away from the dog, she fell into a ditch and sustained injuries. She was rushed to the hospital but died on the way.

The incident

The incident took place in the Pailani area of Banda district. The girl, named Naghma, was a resident of the area and went to the market to buy some items. On her way back, she was chased by a stray dog. As she was running away, she fell into a ditch and got injured.

The aftermath

When Naghma’s family found out about the incident, they immediately rushed to the spot and took her to the hospital. However, the doctors declared her dead on arrival. The news of the girl’s death has left her family and the local community in shock and grief.

The stray dog menace in Uttar Pradesh

Stray dogs are a major problem in many parts of Uttar Pradesh. These dogs are often aggressive and can attack people, especially children. Despite efforts by the local authorities to control their population and provide vaccinations, the problem persists.

The need for action

It is important for the authorities to take immediate action to control the stray dog population and prevent such tragic incidents from happening in the future. This can be done by sterilizing and vaccinating the dogs, providing them with proper shelter and food, and creating awareness among the local community about the importance of responsible pet ownership.

Conclusion

The death of Naghma is a tragic reminder of the dangers posed by stray dogs and the need for action to control their population. It is important for the authorities to take immediate steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future and ensure the safety of the people.

Stray dog attacks on humans Animal control and public safety Neglect and mistreatment of stray animals Importance of responsible pet ownership Health risks associated with stray animal populations

News Source : Vikash Kumar

Source Link :Stray dog became the cause of death of teenager | आवारा कुत्ता बना किशोरी की मौत का कारण,जाने मामला/