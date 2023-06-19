Dead – Death – Obituary News : Streamer Imvely dies at 37 on AfreecaTV

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Model and AfreecaTV Streamer BJ Imvely Passes Away at 37

The world of streaming has lost another talented and beloved personality. On June 19, news broke that BJ Imvely, also known as Im Ji Hye, passed away at the young age of 37. The announcement was made on her social media account, and her fans and colleagues were left in shock and disbelief.

Imvely was a former model who gained popularity as a streamer on AfreecaTV, one of the largest live streaming platforms in South Korea. She was known for her charming personality, infectious smile, and engaging content, which earned her a considerable following and a loyal fanbase. However, her sudden death has left many wondering what led to such a tragic end.

On June 11, Imvely had a drinking session with other streamers in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province. During the gathering, she got into a quarrel with one particular streamer, which left her visibly upset. Later that day, she conducted a live broadcast where she expressed her anger towards the streamer and revealed some personal information about her.

However, things took an unexpected turn when Imvely suddenly started apologizing to her viewers and disclosing the details of her will. She entrusted her ex-husband with the responsibility of caring for their children and expressed her love for her fans and the streaming community. Shortly after that, she stepped away from the camera, and the live stream ended.

It was later revealed that 119 paramedics were dispatched to Imvely’s residence, but unfortunately, it was too late. Her passing has left her fans, friends, and family devastated, and many are still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

The news of Imvely’s death has sparked a conversation about mental health and the pressures of being a streamer. Many have pointed out that the streaming industry can be incredibly demanding and stressful, and it’s essential to prioritize mental health and well-being. The incident has also highlighted the need for better support and resources for those struggling with mental health issues.

If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and overseas. Remember, you are never alone, and there is always help available.

In conclusion, the streaming community has lost a talented and vibrant personality in BJ Imvely. Her legacy will live on through the memories and the impact she had on her fans and colleagues. May she rest in peace, and may we all learn from this tragedy and strive to prioritize mental health and well-being in our lives.

News Source : allkpop

News Source: allkpop
Source Link: AfreecaTV streamer Imvely passes away at the age of 37