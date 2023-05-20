Dead – Death – Obituary News : Street artist mourned at Harlem funeral after subway death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jordan Neely, a homeless street artist known for his Michael Jackson impersonations, was remembered at his funeral on Friday as a beloved performer. Neely died after being restrained in a chokehold by Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old US Marine veteran, on a Manhattan subway in May. Penny surrendered to police last week and is facing a second-degree manslaughter charge. Neely’s death sparked protests and highlighted the issues faced by the homeless and those with mental health issues in America.

Neely’s great aunt Mildred Mahazu spoke at his funeral, saying that he had performed in front of thousands of people in New York City and was well-known and loved. She said that his passion was to dance and entertain, and that he had idolized Michael Jackson since he was seven years old. Mahazu added that Neely had experienced mental health issues since his mother was murdered when he was 14 years old. Neely’s friend Moses Harper said that he had been traumatized by his mother’s brutal killing and the discovery of her body in a suitcase.

The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a eulogy at Neely’s funeral, saying that the street artist wasn’t trying to be negative but wanted to “be like Michael” and make the world smile. Sharpton promised to work to change the circumstances of those experiencing homelessness and those battling with mental health issues in Neely’s name. Before his death, Neely had been on a NYC Department of Homeless Services list of the city’s homeless with acute needs.

Penny’s attorneys said in a statement last week that Neely had been “aggressively threatening” passengers and Penny and others had acted to protect themselves. They said that Penny never intended to harm Neely and that they were confident he would be fully absolved of any wrongdoing. Neely’s death was ruled a homicide, but the designation doesn’t mean there was intent or culpability.

Neely’s death has brought attention to the issues faced by the homeless and those with mental health issues in America. The “Top 50” list of the city’s homeless with acute needs highlights how individuals on the list tend to disappear. Sharpton’s promise to work to change the circumstances of those experiencing homelessness and those battling with mental health issues is a critical step forward in addressing these issues.

Neely’s death should not be in vain. The criminal justice system must hold Penny accountable for his actions, and the city must work to improve the lives of those experiencing homelessness and those battling with mental health issues. Neely’s passion for dance and entertainment brought joy to many people, and his memory must be honored by making sure that others like him receive the help and support they need.

