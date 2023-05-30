Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Arman Khatri charged in Edexlive case

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chargesheet Filed Against IIT Bombay Student for Alleged Suicide of Fellow Student

The Mumbai police have filed a chargesheet against Arman Khatri, a fellow student of Darshan Solanki, in connection with Solanki’s alleged suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. The chargesheet was filed in a special court for cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Solanki, a first-year BTech student pursuing Chemical Engineering, allegedly jumped to his death from the seventh floor of a hostel building on the IIT Bombay campus in suburban Powai on February 12, a day after the semester exams ended.

Three weeks after Solanki’s death, a special investigation team (SIT) of Mumbai police found a one-line note from his room saying “Arman has killed me”. During the investigations, police had said that Khatri allegedly threatened to kill Solanki with a paper cutter after the latter had spoken “offensively” about religion.

According to a prosecution source, Khatri is now out on bail.

Controversies Surrounding Solanki’s Death

Solanki’s death has been embroiled in controversies. An internal committee report on his death hinted at his poor performance in academics as the reason for his taking the extreme step. However, the student community and Solanki’s parents disagreed. They alleged caste discrimination.

The case highlights the issue of discrimination in educational institutions and the need for such institutions to take a proactive approach in addressing it. Discrimination based on caste, religion, gender, or any other factor should not be tolerated in educational institutions, which are meant to provide equal opportunities for all.

Conclusion

The chargesheet filed against Khatri is a step towards justice for Solanki’s family and the student community. It is essential for educational institutions to create an inclusive and safe environment for all students, irrespective of their caste, religion, or gender. Discrimination of any kind should not be tolerated, and those found guilty should be held accountable for their actions.

