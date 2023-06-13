Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student at IIIT Basar Commits Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hyderabad Student’s Suicide Raises Concerns about Mental Health on Campus

A tragic incident has shaken the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT Basara, in Nirmal district of Telangana. A girl student pursuing the Pre University Course-I allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday. She was found hanging in the bathroom on the varsity’s campus. The incident has raised concerns about the mental health of students on campus.

The student, a native of Sangareddy district, was pursuing her education at RGUKT. She was a bright student and had a promising future ahead of her. However, the exact reasons behind her decision to end her life are still unknown. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the suicide.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the campus, and the authorities are grappling with the situation. The incident has highlighted the need for addressing mental health issues on campus. The academic pressure and the stress of coping with the demands of a rigorous academic program can take a toll on students’ mental health. The authorities must take proactive measures to address these issues and create a supportive environment for students.

The Importance of Addressing Mental Health Issues on Campus

Mental health issues are a growing concern on campuses across the country. The pressure to excel academically, coupled with the stress of coping with social and personal challenges, can take a toll on students’ mental health. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the situation, with students grappling with the challenges of remote learning and social isolation.

It is essential to create a supportive environment on campus that addresses the mental health needs of students. This can be done by providing access to mental health services, including counseling and therapy. Universities must also create awareness about mental health issues and provide resources to help students cope with stress and anxiety.

The Role of Universities in Addressing Mental Health Issues

Universities have a crucial role to play in addressing mental health issues on campus. They must take proactive measures to create a supportive environment for students. This can be done by:

Providing access to mental health services: Universities must provide access to mental health services, including counseling and therapy. Students must have access to trained professionals who can help them cope with stress and anxiety. Creating awareness about mental health issues: Universities must create awareness about mental health issues and the resources available to students. This can be done through workshops, seminars, and other awareness programs. Encouraging peer support: Universities must encourage peer support among students. Peer support groups can provide a safe space for students to discuss their mental health concerns and seek support from their peers. Creating a supportive environment: Universities must create a supportive environment that addresses the mental health needs of students. This can be done by providing resources such as mental health hotlines, support groups, and other services.

Conclusion

The tragic incident at RGUKT highlights the need for addressing mental health issues on campus. Universities must take proactive measures to create a supportive environment for students. This can be done by providing access to mental health services, creating awareness about mental health issues, encouraging peer support, and creating a supportive environment. It is essential to address mental health issues on campus to ensure that students have the support they need to succeed academically and personally.

News Source : The Hans India

Source Link :IIIT Basar student dies by ‘suicide’/