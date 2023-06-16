Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student at IIIT Basara falls to death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Again

Another tragic incident hit Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT Basar, in Nirmal district of Telangana. A girl student, who was a Pre University Course (PUC) first year student, died after “accidentally falling” from a building. This incident took place just two days after another girl student died by suicide in the same institute.

The Incident

The girl, a native of Siddipet district, was found lying unconscious near a hostel building on the campus on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The security personnel noticed her and immediately took her to a hospital in Bhainsa town. However, due to the severity of her injuries, she was shifted to another hospital in Nirmal town where doctors declared her brought dead.

Investigation

After the incident, the girl’s parents requested the police to examine the spot where she had fallen. Accordingly, a case under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) was registered. As per preliminary investigation, it is suspected to be an accidental death. However, the cause of death (accidental or suicide) can only be ascertained after getting the post mortem report and based on further investigations.

Parents’ Statement

The girl’s parents told the police that in view of exams the next day, their daughter was listening to lessons on a video-sharing platform on her mobile phone. They suspect that she might have accidentally fallen from the building in the process. The university authorities also confirmed the same.

Previous Incident

On June 13, a girl student of Pre University Course-I of the institute was found hanging in the bathroom on the varsity’s campus. Police suspect that it was a case of suicide.

Conclusion

The incidents have sent shockwaves in the educational community of Telangana. The authorities of RGUKT have expressed their condolences to the bereaved families and have assured that they will take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future. However, these incidents raise serious questions about the mental health and well-being of students in educational institutions. It is high time that the authorities take proactive measures to provide necessary support and guidance to students to prevent such tragic incidents.

News Source : Press Trust of India

Source Link :Student in Telangana’s IIIT Basara ‘accidentally’ falls from building, dies/