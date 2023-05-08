Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student at South Point School Found Dead, Suspected Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes: Class 12 Student Found Dead in South Point School

The entire South Point School community is in shock and mourning after the tragic news of the death of a Class 12 student broke out. The deceased was a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, and the reason behind the incident remains unclear.

What Happened?

On the morning of 12th October, the school authorities found the lifeless body of a Class 12 student in the premises. The identity of the student has been kept anonymous by the school authorities, but it has been confirmed that the student hailed from Arunachal Pradesh and was a boarder in the school. The shocking discovery of the dead body has left the entire school community shaken and distressed.

Investigation and Suspension of Classes

As soon as the incident came to light, the school authorities immediately informed the police, who arrived at the spot and began a thorough investigation of the crime scene. As of now, the reason behind the tragic turn of events is still unclear, and the investigation is ongoing. The police have assured the school authorities and the family of the deceased that they will leave no stone unturned in finding out the truth behind this incident.

As a result of the incident, all classes scheduled for the day have been suspended by the South Point School authorities. The school management has issued a statement expressing their condolences to the family of the deceased and assuring the students and parents of their safety and well-being.

Reactions from the School Community

The news of the student’s death has sent shockwaves through the entire South Point School community. Students, teachers, and parents are all in a state of shock and disbelief, and many have expressed their condolences and grief on social media platforms.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the student who passed away today. We cannot imagine the pain and grief they must be going through. We pray for their strength and well-being during this difficult time,” said the Principal of South Point School.

Many students have expressed their shock and sadness at the sudden loss of their friend and classmate. “I still can’t believe that he’s gone. He was such a great person, and it’s so sad that we won’t be able to see him again,” said one of the students.

Conclusion

The tragic death of the Class 12 student in South Point School has left the entire school community in mourning. The reason behind the incident remains unclear, and the police are investigating the matter thoroughly. The school authorities have suspended all classes for the day and have assured the students and parents of their safety and well-being. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased during this difficult time.

News Source : Pratidin Time

Source Link :South Point School Student Found Dead, Suicide Suspected/