Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Commits Suicide After Exam Failure

Tragedy in Nagapattinam: Student Commits Suicide After Failing 10th Standard Exam

A young student in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, took her own life after failing her 10th standard exams. The girl, from a family of four – her parents, Gopal and Indira, and a brother and sister – had been struggling with depression following her poor performance on the exams.

Gopal, who had been working in the fishing industry, passed away a few years ago. Indira had been running the family business – a fish trading operation – to support her children. The daughter, named Kunavathi, was studying at the prestigious Nadaraja Tamayanthi Higher Secondary School and had been striving to do well on her exams.

Unfortunately, when the results were announced, Kunavathi had failed to pass the exam. Despite her family’s attempts to console her and encourage her to try again, the young girl fell into a deep depression and began to isolate herself from others.

Yesterday morning, Kunavathi was found dead in her home, having taken her own life. Police are investigating the incident and trying to piece together what may have led to her decision. Friends and family are struggling to come to terms with the tragic loss.

The incident is a painful reminder of the pressure that students face to perform well on their exams. The education system in India is notoriously competitive, and students often feel as though their entire future is riding on the results of a single exam.

Parents and educators must do more to support students through these difficult times and help them to understand that their worth is not determined by their academic performance.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Failed in the exam, the student committed suicide | தேர்வில் தோல்வி மாணவி தற்கொலை/