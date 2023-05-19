Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student commits suicide after failing 10th grade exam in Karur

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Incident in Karur: Student Commits Suicide After Failing 10th Standard Exam

A student from Chinnamalai in Krishnarayapuram, Karur district, has committed suicide after failing the 10th standard public exam. This incident has shocked the entire community and left the parents of the student devastated.

The Family of the Deceased

The couple Viremani and Mallika, who are employed in the textile industry, have three children. Their son Siva, who studied in a government higher secondary school in the nearby town of Jayankondam, had written his 10th standard exams in April. The results were announced recently, and Siva had failed in both Tamil and Mathematics.

The Tragic Incident

Upon hearing the news of his results, Siva was devastated and deeply upset. He felt ashamed and did not want to face his parents or anyone else. On the day of the incident, Siva took his own life by hanging himself in his room, leaving behind a suicide note stating that he was sorry for disappointing his parents and could not face the shame of failing.

The Aftermath

The tragic incident has left the family in deep sorrow and has shocked the entire community. The parents of the deceased are inconsolable and have urged the government to take measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The local police have launched an investigation into the matter and have registered a case. They have also made inquiries with the school authorities and teachers who taught Siva to determine if there were any signs of distress or if the school had provided adequate support to students who had failed.

Conclusion

This incident is a wake-up call for parents, teachers, and the government to take a more proactive approach to support students who are struggling academically. The stigma associated with failure should be removed, and students should be encouraged to seek help and support from their parents, teachers, and counselors. Suicide is not the solution to any problem, and we must work together to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :Karur: A student committed suicide in Chinnamalaipatti after failing to pass the 10th class general examination/