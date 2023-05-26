Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Commits Suicide After Failing 12th Exam

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Student Commits Suicide by Hanging Due to Failure in 12th Exam in Nagpur

A 17-year-old student named Akanksha Arjun Sonawarse committed suicide by hanging herself due to her failure in the 12th board exams. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon in the Chinchbhavan area of Nagpur, under the jurisdiction of the Beltarodi police station. Akanksha’s parents are engaged in some special work.

On Thursday, the results of the 12th board exams were declared, in which Akanksha failed in three subjects. This led to her being under stress. Before committing suicide, Akanksha had called her sister, who was staying in the Manewada area, and told her that she was going to end her life because she had failed. She also informed her sister that she had switched off her phone.

After this, Akanksha hung herself using a scarf from a hook in her room. Her mother and father were not present in the house at the time as they were engaged in some special work. Akanksha’s sister immediately called her brother, who was at home, and informed him about the incident. He rushed home and found Akanksha hanging. With the help of neighbors, he took her down and rushed her to the hospital.

At the hospital, the doctors declared her dead. The police were informed of the incident, and they registered a case of accidental death. They also sent Akanksha’s body for post-mortem examination. The police are investigating the matter to determine the reason behind Akanksha’s suicide.

The incident has once again highlighted the issue of the pressure that students face during the board exams. The pressure to perform well and the fear of failure can be overwhelming, leading to stress and depression. It is important for parents and teachers to support students during this time and help them cope with the stress.

Students should also be encouraged to seek help if they are feeling overwhelmed or stressed. There are many counseling services available for students who need support. It is important for students to know that failing in exams is not the end of the world, and there are many opportunities available to them to pursue their dreams.

In conclusion, the tragic incident of Akanksha’s suicide is a reminder of the need to address the issue of the pressure that students face during exams. It is important for parents, teachers, and students to work together to create a supportive environment that helps students cope with stress and anxiety.

News Source : लोकमत न्यूज नेटवर्क

Source Link :बारावीत नापास झाल्यामुळे विद्यार्थिनीची गळफास घेऊन आत्महत्या – Marathi News | Student commits suicide by hanging due to failure in 12th/