Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Commits Suicide after Failing Public Exam: Three Admitted

Student Who Failed in Public Examination Committed Suicide: Three Admitted

On May 20th, 2023, a student who failed in the public examination committed suicide, leading to the admission of three individuals to the hospital. The incident occurred in KaraiKaal, where the student had failed in the 10th grade public examination. The student, Raghavan, aged 17, was the son of Kamal Haasan and studied in a government school. Following his failure, he hung himself at home.

Upon discovering his body, his parents rushed him to the hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have launched an investigation into the case, questioning the parents and school authorities.

Furthermore, two other students who failed in the same examination have also committed suicide. A Plus One student from a private school and a Plus One student from a government school consumed poison and died by suicide. The incidents have raised concerns over the education system and the pressure students face to perform well in their exams.

The Impact of Exam Pressure on Students

The incident has raised questions about the education system and the pressure students face to perform well in their exams. The pressure to succeed in examinations has become a significant concern for students and parents alike. The education system in India places a lot of emphasis on academic performance, which can lead to stress and anxiety in students.

Students are under immense pressure to excel in their exams, and failure is often viewed as a personal failure rather than a learning opportunity. The pressure to perform well in exams can lead to stress, anxiety, and depression, which can have severe consequences for a student’s mental health.

Furthermore, the education system in India is highly competitive, and students are often compared to their peers based on their academic performance. This can lead to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem, which can further exacerbate the pressure to perform well in exams.

The Need for Change in the Education System

The incident highlights the need for a change in the education system to reduce the pressure on students to perform well in exams. The education system should focus on holistic education, which includes developing students’ social and emotional skills alongside their academic skills.

Moreover, the education system should encourage students to view failure as a learning opportunity rather than a personal failure. The system should also include counselling services to support students’ mental health and well-being.

Finally, parents and teachers should work together to create a supportive environment that encourages students to pursue their interests and passions rather than solely focusing on academic performance.

Conclusion

The incident of the student who committed suicide due to exam pressure highlights the need for a change in the education system. The pressure to perform well in exams can have severe consequences for students’ mental health and well-being. The education system should focus on holistic education and provide support services to help students cope with exam pressure. Parents and teachers should work together to create a supportive environment that encourages students to pursue their interests and passions.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Student who failed in public examination committed suicide: Three admitted | பொது தேர்வில் தோல்வி அடைந்த மாணவர் தற்கொலை: மூவர் அட்மிட்/