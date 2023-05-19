Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Commits Suicide After Killing Classmate at Greater Noida University

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Student Shoots Woman Friend and Commits Suicide in Greater Noida University

A shocking incident took place on Thursday at the Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida where a student allegedly shot his woman friend before killing himself. The incident took place around 1:30 pm in the Dadri police station area of Greater Noida. Both the students were around 21 years old and knew each other well.

Details of the Incident

The accused has been identified as Anuj Singh, a third-year sociology (BA) student. According to the police, he met the woman student outside the dining hall of the university where they were seen talking and hugging. After their meeting, Singh shot the woman with a pistol and rushed to his room in the boys’ hostel where he committed suicide.

The woman student was immediately taken to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors. Both the students were good friends, but had some disputes of late, according to DCP (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan.

Investigation and Statement from Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence

Police have informed the relatives of the duo and secured the incident spots for forensic examination. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained and the matter is currently under investigation by the authorities.

The Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence released a statement expressing their deep sadness and pain at the unfortunate loss of lives. The university has not given any further statement regarding the incident.

Conclusion

This incident has once again brought to light the increasing cases of violence and aggression among students in educational institutions. It is essential for universities and colleges to have effective measures in place to prevent such incidents and provide a safe and secure environment for their students. The authorities must take strict action against the culprits and ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future.

