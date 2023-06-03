Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Commits Suicide After Losing Fees to Betting in Ogun

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The tragic story of Samuel Adegoke, a young Nigerian boy who recently killed himself, highlights the dangers of addiction to gambling. Adegoke, a 200-level student of Electrical Electronic at the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, bought a bottle of a popular insecticide from a patent medicine store after losing his school fees and those of his friend to online sports betting. The 22-year-old died on the day he was supposed to sit his first semester exam in the second year of his academic programme. Adegoke was said to be an heir to the throne of a town in Osun State.

According to his roommate, Mustapha Olaniyi, Adegoke was addicted to betting. Olaniyi alleged that Adegoke had lost a lot of money to betting in the past, and prior to the fateful day, he used his school fees to bet but lost. Apparently, in a bid to recoup the funds, he reportedly tricked one of his roommates, Jacob Israel, got hold of his phone and withdrew N60,000 from his bank account. Israel and Adegoke were close friends who met after their admission into the polytechnic. Further investigation showed that the victim took Israel to his hometown in Osun State to introduce him to his parents. His parents were said to have treated Israel as their child, as they extended whatever they bought for their son to him as well.

Narrating what led to Adegoke’s death, Israel said that he showed Adegoke an alert of N100,000 he received from his father as school fees. Later, he gave Adegoke his phone, and Adegoke withdrew N100,000 from his account because he knew his PIN. When Israel asked for his phone later, Adegoke told him that he had used the money for betting. Adegoke was having an exam that day but did not pay the school fees. Later, he called Israel that they sent him out of the exam hall because of the school fees. When he got back home, he met Israel and Olaniyi and explained what happened to Olaniyi. Israel was advised to call his parents and tell them or report to the DSA office. He said he would give Adegoke more time. Later, he called Adegoke’s parents and told them what happened. Adegoke begged him to call his mum back and tell her not to tell his dad. When Israel called his mum back, she did not answer his call. After a while, Adegoke went out, and Israel did not know where he went. Later, they found him on the way where they used to buy medicine. He had already bought an insecticide from a woman. Israel did not know that Adegoke had bought an insecticide from a woman. After some minutes, one of their neighbours called them that someone was crying inside. They quickly rushed into the house to check on him. Adegoke was found on the floor vomiting foam in his mouth and nostrils. The person they got the apartment from was around, so Israel quickly rushed to call the man that Adegoke was vomiting foam. The man rushed and gave him palm oil, maybe that one would stop it. The man told Israel to look for a bike to take him to a hospital. They took him to the school clinic, but the clinic could not attend to him because his condition was critical, so they had to take him out of the school clinic to another hospital. Getting to Hosanna Hospital, he was admitted and treated but could not make it. He was pronounced dead.

According to the Medical Director of Hosanna Specialist Hospital, Ilaro, Dr Kunle Obadina, Adegoke was brought to the hospital late. The test carried out on him showed that he was brought brain dead. The doctor said Adegoke drank an insecticide that was highly dangerous and had been banned by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control since 2019. He expressed concern over how the student had access to the toxic substance, highlighting the importance of stricter control measures. Despite their efforts to administer antidotes, it was too late. The material he ingested was one of the most poisonous insecticides containing potassium bromide, which rapidly enters the bloodstream and paralyses the brain. Once it enters the bloodstream and reaches the brain, the chances of successful treatment decrease significantly.

The death of Adegoke is a tragic reminder of the dangers of gambling addiction. Online sports betting has become a popular pastime among young people in Nigeria, and it has led many down the path of addiction, debt, and even suicide. The Nigerian government needs to take strict measures to regulate online sports betting and prevent young people from falling prey to its dangers. Parents and guardians also need to be vigilant and educate their children on the dangers of addiction to gambling. Only by working together can we prevent more tragedies like that of Samuel Adegoke.

