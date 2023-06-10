Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Commits Suicide after Mother’s Rebuke

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

15-year-old student found dead in Ayyappa temple premises in Patna

A 15-year-old student, Tarun Kumar, who was residing in the premises of the Ayyappa Swami temple in Patna, was found dead on Saturday after his mother reportedly scolded him. The police have confirmed the incident. Tarun was wandering around aimlessly and did not go to school properly. His mother, Premalatha, scolded him for the same, and he took the extreme step. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating the case.

Details of the Incident

According to the police, Tarun Kumar, a 15-year-old student, was staying in the Ayyappa Swami temple premises in Patna. On Saturday, his mother, Premalatha, scolded him for not attending school properly and wandering around aimlessly. Tarun took the extreme step of ending his life by hanging himself.

The police were informed of the incident, and they reached the spot immediately. They sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating the case. The police have also confirmed that Tarun was not attending school properly and was wandering around aimlessly.

Investigation

The police are investigating the case and are trying to find out the reason behind Tarun's extreme step. The police have also sent the body for post-mortem to find out the exact cause of death.

The police are questioning Tarun's mother, Premalatha, and are trying to find out if there was any other reason behind Tarun's extreme step. The police are also questioning the people who were staying in the temple premises to find out if they saw anything suspicious.

Conclusion

The death of Tarun Kumar is a tragic incident, and the police are investigating the case to find out the reason behind his extreme step.

The incident is a reminder that parents should be more vigilant about their children's activities and should monitor them closely to avoid such tragic incidents.

