Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Commits Suicide After Relatives Receive Threats in Jaipur

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jaipur Student Commits Suicide Amidst Threats from Accused Boy

A tragic incident has shaken the city of Jaipur as an 18-year-old student, Palak Bhartiya, committed suicide by hanging herself in her rented room in Civil Lines. The body was found hanging from the noose of a Chunni, and continuous calls were coming on her mobile lying in the room. The Sodala police station took the body into custody and handed it over to the family after post-mortem. The father of the deceased alleges that a day before the death of the daughter, the accused boy called her and threatened to kill her. Police have started the investigation by registering a case of abetment to suicide.

Palak Bhartiya was preparing for a competition exam and had come to stay in Jaipur on rent. On the evening of June 11, she committed suicide by hanging herself in her room. The incident came to light when a neighboring tenant looked inside through the window and found her hanging from the noose. On the information of the landlord, the police reached the spot and took the body into custody. The police have denied that any kind of suicide note was found near the deceased.

During the investigation, it has come to light that Palak was running in depression for the last few days. Her father has filed a case against a boy named Ravi Lamba for abetment to suicide. It is alleged that Ravi Lamba had sent her a photo of the eyelid hanging, in which she was dead. He was also getting frequent calls from the landlord. The drunk accused Ravi had made a video of him and also assaulted him. Blackmailed for money. Ravi had called a day before Palak died, threatening her mother that he would kill her if she did not obey him. Ravi was blackmailing her, saying that he would make her photo-video viral.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of students living in rented accommodations. It highlights the need for the police to monitor such accommodations and take strict action against any illegal activities or harassment. The incident also emphasizes the need for mental health awareness and counseling for students. It is crucial to address the issues of depression and anxiety among students and provide them with adequate support.

The tragedy has left Palak Bhartiya’s family in deep shock and disbelief. The incident has also raised questions about the role of social media and its impact on young minds. It is crucial to educate students about the responsible use of social media and the need to report any harassment or threatening behavior. The incident serves as a reminder of the need for a safe and secure environment for all students, where they can pursue their dreams without fear.

In conclusion, the suicide of Palak Bhartiya is a tragic incident that has left a deep impact on the city of Jaipur. It highlights the need for strict action against any harassment or illegal activities in rented accommodations. It also emphasizes the need for mental health awareness and counseling for students. The incident serves as a reminder of the need for a safe and secure environment for all students to pursue their dreams. The police must investigate the matter thoroughly and bring the accused to justice. The society must come together to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Family Threats in Jaipur Suicide in Rajasthan Student Mental Health Jaipur Crime Family Tragedy in Sangri

News Source : Muskan Kumawat

Source Link :Relatives received threats in Jaipur, student committed suicide – Sangri Today/