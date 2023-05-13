Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Commits Suicide After Scoring 75% Marks

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Suicide of a Student Who Scored 75% Marks in Exams

A 16-year-old girl residing in Delhi’s Hari Nagar committed suicide despite securing passing marks in her class 10 board exams. The girl had cleared her Plus 2 examination but could not score well in her board exams and was reportedly upset about it.

According to reports, the girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room. Her father found her in the evening and immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital. The doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Background of the Girl

The girl was a student of Class 10 and had cleared her Plus 2 examination. She was a bright student and had scored 75% in her Class 10 board exams. However, she was reportedly upset about her performance in the exams and had been under a lot of stress due to it.

The girl was studying science in her Plus 2 and was interested in pursuing a career in science and technology. She was also an active participant in extracurricular activities and had won several awards in debates and quiz competitions.

The Tragic Incident

The incident took place on the night of May 13, 2023. The girl was alone in her room when she committed suicide. Her father found her body when he returned home from work in the evening. The girl’s father immediately rushed her to the hospital, but the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

The Aftermath

The incident has left the girl’s family and friends in shock and disbelief. The family is devastated and is struggling to come to terms with the loss. The girl’s school has also expressed their condolences and has asked all the students to reach out to their teachers or counselors if they are feeling overwhelmed or stressed.

The incident raises several questions about the pressure and stress that students face during their board exams. The education system in India places a lot of emphasis on academic performance, and students are often under immense pressure to perform well in their exams.

The Need for Counseling and Support

The incident highlights the need for counseling and support for students who are struggling with stress and anxiety. Schools and colleges should provide counseling services and support systems for students to help them cope with the pressure of exams and academic performance.

Parents and teachers also need to be aware of the signs of stress and anxiety in students and should encourage them to seek help if they are feeling overwhelmed. It is essential to create a safe and supportive environment for students to help them cope with the challenges of academic life.

Conclusion

The tragic incident of the student who committed suicide despite securing passing marks in her exams is a wake-up call for the education system and society at large. It highlights the need for a more holistic approach to education that focuses on the well-being of students and not just their academic performance.

We need to create a safe and supportive environment for students that enables them to pursue their dreams and aspirations without fear of failure or judgment. We need to provide counseling and support services to help students cope with the stress and pressure of exams and academic life.

It is time to prioritize the mental health and well-being of our students and create a more compassionate and empathetic education system that values the individuality and uniqueness of each student.

