Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student commits suicide at Kannur University campus

Tragic Incident at Kannur University: Student Commits Suicide on Campus

A shocking incident has come to light at the Kannur University Sarvajna Shala Mangattu campus, where a student was found hanging from a tree early in the morning. The deceased has been identified as Anand K Das, a 23-year-old student pursuing his second year in Environmental Studies. His body was found hanging from a tree in the middle of the campus.

The Tragic Incident

According to reports, Anand was last seen by his hostel mates the previous night before he retired to his room. However, in the morning, the students were horrified to see his lifeless body hanging from a tree in the campus premises. The security personnel on duty were the first to spot him and alerted the authorities immediately.

The police and medical authorities rushed to the scene and declared him dead. The body was then sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the matter further.

The Victim

Anand was a bright student and had secured a good percentage in his first year exams. He was reportedly a reserved person and kept to himself most of the time. His friends and fellow students are in shock and are unable to comprehend why he would take such a drastic step.

The Aftermath

The university authorities have expressed their deep condolences to the family of the deceased and have promised to provide all necessary support and assistance. The incident has sent shockwaves across the campus, and the students are demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

The university has also issued a statement, urging students to seek help if they are facing any personal or academic difficulties. They have emphasized the importance of mental health and have assured students that the university has a counseling cell that is available to all students.

The Way Forward

The tragic incident at Kannur University has once again highlighted the importance of mental health and the need for providing adequate support and assistance to students. The incident should serve as a wake-up call to all educational institutions to prioritize the mental well-being of their students.

It is imperative for universities to have a robust support system in place that can cater to the diverse needs of their students. This includes having a counseling cell, providing access to mental health professionals, and organizing workshops and awareness campaigns on mental health.

Conclusion

The death of Anand K Das is a loss to the academic community and a tragedy that could have been prevented. It is a grim reminder of the toll that academic pressure can take on students and the need for providing them with the necessary support and assistance to cope with it.

It is high time that educational institutions take a proactive approach towards mental health and prioritize the well-being of their students. Only then can we ensure that incidents like this do not occur in the future.

News Source : News Desk

Source Link :കണ്ണൂർ സർവകലാശാല ക്യാംപസിൽ വിദ്യാർത്ഥിയെ ആത്മഹത്യ ചെയ്ത നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി/