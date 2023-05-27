Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Commits Suicide Due to Fear of Failure in Pabhani

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Parbhani Sailu Student Commits Suicide Due to Fear of Failure

A tragic incident occurred in Selu town of Parbhani, where a student committed suicide due to fear of failure. Samyukta Balaji Ubale, a student who appeared for the 12th examination, took her own life by hanging herself at her residence on the day before the results. The incident has left her family and the community in despair.

The Student and Her Background

Samyukta Ubale was a student of Commerce in New College in Shelu city. She hailed from Hingoli district near Bazar and had settled in Selu town with her family ten years ago. She had been preparing for her 12th examination and was worried about her performance, which led her to take the extreme step of ending her own life.

The Tragedy Unfolds

Samyukta had been receiving calls from her relatives in the hospital as her health was not good during the exam. She had a fear for some days that her fellow students would pass, but she herself would fail in the recent 12th examination. The education department announced that the 12th result would be declared on May 25. On May 24, between 5 pm and 8 pm, Samyukta Ubale committed suicide by hanging herself in her residence.

The Aftermath

After returning home from outside, Samyukta’s mother discovered her daughter’s lifeless body. The family was devastated by the loss, and the cry of the parents after the girl’s departure was heartbreaking. Balaji Ubale, the father, registered a case of sudden death on the basis of a complaint lodged at the Selu police station. Samyukta Ubale passed the 12th exam after the result was announced the next day.

The Community Reacts

The incident has left a mountain of grief on the Ubale family, and the locality is expressing their condolences. Suicide due to fear of failure is a serious issue that needs to be addressed. The pressure of academic performance can take a toll on students’ mental health, and it is essential to create a supportive environment for students to alleviate their stress and anxiety.

Conclusion

The tragedy of Samyukta Ubale’s suicide highlights the importance of addressing the mental health of students and the pressure they face in academic settings. It is essential to create a supportive environment for students to alleviate their stress and anxiety. The community needs to come together and address this issue to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : PiPa News

Source Link :Pabhani Sailu Student Commits Suicide; Student commits suicide due to fear of failure Pipa News/