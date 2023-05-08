Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Commits Suicide Due to Mental Distress

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Suicide of Machanuru Vasi Student Anusha

Pendlimari, May 7: Anusha, a student of Machanuru Vasi, committed suicide due to exam stress. Details are still emerging. Anusha studied at the tenth grade at Choutapalle district parishad high school. After failing the exams, she set herself on fire in the bathroom on Sunday morning due to mental agony. At that time, her mother and relatives were out for daily work. When they returned, they found Anusha dead due to burns. Mandal Revenue Officer Udayabhaskar Raju visited the incident site to investigate the matter.

Anusha’s Death

Exam Stress and Mental Health

Exam stress is a common problem faced by students, and it can have severe consequences for their mental health. Students face immense pressure to do well in exams, which can lead to anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. The stress can also impact their physical health, causing headaches, stomach aches, and other problems.

It is essential to address the issue of exam stress and provide students with the necessary support to cope with the pressure. Schools and colleges can provide counseling and mental health services to students to help them manage their stress and anxiety. Parents and teachers can also play a crucial role in supporting students and helping them deal with exam pressure.

The Importance of Mental Health

Mental health is as important as physical health, and it is essential to prioritize it. Students who face exam stress and other mental health issues need support and understanding. They should not be stigmatized or made to feel ashamed for seeking help. We must create an environment where students feel comfortable talking about their mental health and seeking help when needed.

Anusha’s tragic death is a wake-up call for all of us to take the issue of mental health seriously. We must work together to create a supportive and inclusive environment for students and ensure that they have access to the resources they need to manage their mental health.

Conclusion

The tragic suicide of Anusha is a reminder of the pressures students face to perform well in exams and the toll it can take on their mental health. It is essential to prioritize mental health and provide students with the necessary support to manage their stress and anxiety. We must create a supportive and inclusive environment for students to talk about their mental health and seek help when needed. Let Anusha’s death not be in vain, and let us work together to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

News Source : ABN

Source Link :మనస్థాపంతో విద్యార్థిని ఆత్మహత్య | Student commits suicide by heart/