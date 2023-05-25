Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Commits Suicide Due to Online Betting Losses

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Loss of a Young Life: Ogun State Student Commits Suicide after Losing School Fees to Online Betting

A student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, Samuel Adegoke has reportedly killed himself by drinking some chemical substance after losing his fees and that of his friend to an online betting.

The news of the death of Samuel Adegoke, a National Diploma II student of Electrical Electronic Engineering at the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, has left the academic community in shock. According to reports, Adegoke committed suicide by drinking a chemical substance after losing his school fees and that of his friend to an online betting platform.

The deceased reportedly used his school fee to play an online betting game on Friday, hoping to make some quick money. Unfortunately, he lost all the money he had gambled. However, his determination to win back his lost money led him to swindle his friend who shared a room with him. Adegoke got access to his friend’s password and used his friend’s fee to play the online betting game. Sadly, he lost again, leaving him with nothing but regrets.

As the first-semester exams began on Monday, Adegoke could not register for the exams as he had lost his fees. The school had warned that no student would be allowed to take an exam without completing their registration. Seeing no way out of his predicament, Adegoke reportedly took a chemical substance and was found unconscious in his room.

He was rushed to the school clinic where he was later referred to a specialist hospital outside the school in Ilaro. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead shortly after he was admitted to the hospital.

The Deputy Registrar, Public Relations of the school, Sola Abiala, confirmed the incident and said the school had quickly referred Adegoke to a specialist hospital to save his life, but it was too late. It was detected at the hospital that the late student had taken a chemical substance, which caused his death.

The tragic incident has once again brought to the fore the dangers of online betting and the risks involved in gambling addiction. It is not uncommon to see young people, especially students, engage in online betting with the hopes of making some quick money. Unfortunately, most of them end up losing more than they can afford to lose and find themselves in desperate situations.

The case of Samuel Adegoke is a clear example of how gambling addiction can lead to devastating consequences. Adegoke was a promising young man with a bright future ahead of him. However, his addiction to online betting led to his untimely death.

It is important for parents, guardians, and educational institutions to educate young people on the dangers of gambling addiction and the importance of financial responsibility. Students should be aware that there are no shortcuts to success, and the only way to achieve success is through hard work and dedication.

In conclusion, the death of Samuel Adegoke is a tragic loss of a young life and a reminder of the dangers of online betting. It is a wake-up call for all of us to be more vigilant and proactive in educating young people on the dangers of gambling addiction and the importance of financial responsibility.