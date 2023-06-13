Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Commits Suicide in Bachupally College

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy in Bachupally Narayana College

On June 13th, 2023, tragedy struck Bachupally Narayana College in Medchal District as a student named Ragula Vamsita (16) suddenly fell down and died in suspicious circumstances. Vamsita had joined the college just a week ago, after her parents had enrolled her in the Inter MPC program.

The Incident

The incident took place early in the morning, and the exact cause of Vamsita’s death is still unknown. According to reports, she had been attending her classes as usual, when she suddenly collapsed. The college authorities rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

Investigation

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and the college authorities are cooperating fully. The preliminary investigation has revealed that there were no visible injuries on Vamsita’s body, but the exact cause of her death is still unclear.

The police have also questioned Vamsita’s classmates and teachers to gather more information about her activities in college. They are also examining the CCTV footage from the college premises to see if there are any clues that can shed light on the incident.

Reaction

The news of Vamsita’s tragic death has shocked the entire college community, and her parents are inconsolable. The college authorities have expressed their condolences to the family and have assured them of their full support in this difficult time.

The incident has also sparked concerns about the safety and well-being of students in colleges and universities. Many are calling for stricter safety measures in educational institutions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Conclusion

The sudden and tragic death of Ragula Vamsita has left a deep impact on the college community, and the investigation is ongoing. The authorities are working hard to uncover the cause of her death and bring closure to her family and loved ones.

Meanwhile, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety measures in educational institutions and the need to take steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : Kimbrel

Source Link :Tragedy in Bachupally.. A student committed suicide by jumping from the building a week after joining the college./