Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Commits Suicide in Chidambaram After Scoring Low and Jumping in Front of Train

Tragic Incident in Chidambaram: Plus One Student Commits Suicide after Scoring Low Marks

Chidambaram, a town in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, witnessed a tragic incident where a Plus One student committed suicide by jumping in front of a train after scoring low marks in the board exams. The student, Jeeva, son of Murugesan, was studying in Plus One at A.R.J. Academy Metric School in Chidambaram. Jeeva secured only 280 marks in the board exams, which was considered low compared to other students. He was reportedly under immense mental pressure after the results were announced.

On the night of the results, Jeeva left his house and went to the railway station. He boarded a train headed towards Mayiladuthurai, which was passing through Chidambaram. The train was scheduled to stop at the Chidambaram Railway Station for a brief period. At around 11:00 PM, Jeeva jumped in front of the train and committed suicide.

The incident came to light when the passengers who were traveling in the same train informed the police about the incident. The Railway Police officials, along with the local police, rushed to the spot and recovered Jeeva’s body. The police also found a letter in Jeeva’s house, which was written by him. In the letter, he expressed his disappointment at his poor performance in the board exams and apologized to his family for not being able to achieve his goals.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Chidambaram, and the family members of the student are in deep grief. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The tragic incident highlights the pressure and stress that students face during board exams. It is essential to create a supportive and nurturing environment for students to help them cope with the stress and anxiety that comes with exams. Parents and teachers should focus on the well-being of the students and encourage them to pursue their interests and passions.

In conclusion, the incident in Chidambaram is a wake-up call for all of us to prioritize the mental health and well-being of our children. The education system should focus on holistic development, including mental and emotional development, rather than just academic performance. Let us all come together to create a safe and supportive environment for our children to thrive and achieve their goals.

News Source : Dinamalar

