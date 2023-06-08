Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Commits Suicide in Hostel Room While Talking on Phone

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Student Commits Suicide by Hanging Herself in Hostel Room

A shocking incident took place in a girls’ hostel in the city, where a student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her room. According to the police, the deceased, a 21-year-old girl, was a student of a reputed college in the city and was staying in the hostel for the past two years.

The Incident

The incident took place on Monday night when the girl was talking on the phone with her friend in the common room of the hostel. Suddenly, she left the room and went to her room on the first floor. After a while, her friend heard a loud noise and rushed to the girl’s room, only to find her hanging from the ceiling fan.

The police were immediately informed, and they rushed to the spot. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The Reason

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are trying to ascertain the reason behind the girl’s extreme step. According to the preliminary investigation, the girl was upset and depressed for the past few days and had been talking to her friends about her problems.

The police are also examining the call records of the girl’s phone to find out if she had any argument or altercation with someone before taking the extreme step. They are also questioning her friends and hostel mates to gather more information about the girl’s mental state and the events leading to her death.

The Reaction

The incident has sent shockwaves among the students and staff of the college. The college authorities have expressed their condolences and have assured full cooperation to the police in the investigation.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for mental health awareness and support systems in educational institutions to help students deal with stress, anxiety, and other issues.

The Conclusion

It is a sad reality that many students, especially those living away from home, face mental health issues, which often go unnoticed and unaddressed. It is essential for educational institutions to provide a safe and supportive environment for students to thrive and succeed.

It is also important for students to reach out for help and support if they are struggling with mental health issues. There are several helplines and support groups available that can provide assistance and guidance to those in need.

As a society, we need to break the stigma surrounding mental health issues and create a more supportive and understanding environment for those who are struggling with such challenges.

The Helpline

If you are struggling with mental health issues or know someone who is, you can contact the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) helpline at 080-46110007 or 080-46110075.

Suicide in hostel Tragic incident in common room Mental health issues in college students Importance of mental health awareness Measures to prevent suicide in hostels

News Source : ibc24.in

Source Link :छात्रा ने हॉस्टल में फांसी लगाकर दी अपनी जान | फोन पर बात करते-करते कॉमन रूम में लगाई फांसी/