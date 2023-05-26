Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Commits Suicide in Kota

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A few days ago, I woke up to the news of a student committing suicide in Kota, a city in Rajasthan known for its coaching centers for competitive exams. As someone who has struggled with the pressure of academics and the expectations of society, the news hit me hard. It made me reflect on the toxic culture that surrounds education in our country and how it affects young minds.

The student who took his own life was a 16-year-old boy from Bihar, who had moved to Kota to prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), a highly competitive exam for admission into engineering colleges. According to reports, he was struggling with his studies and had not been able to perform well in the mock tests, which led him to lose hope and take the extreme step.

This incident is not an isolated one. Every year, thousands of students move to Kota, leaving their families behind, in the hopes of cracking these competitive exams. They are put through grueling schedules, long hours of study, and intense pressure to perform. The coaching centers promise them success and a bright future, but what they fail to acknowledge is the toll it takes on the mental health of these young students.

The education system in our country, especially when it comes to competitive exams, has become a rat race. Students are constantly compared to each other, and the pressure to outperform their peers is immense. The focus has shifted from learning to scoring marks and securing a seat in a prestigious college. The system has created a culture where failure is not an option and success is measured by the number of digits in your rank.

We need to understand that every student has their own pace of learning and their own strengths and weaknesses. The system needs to be flexible enough to accommodate this and provide students with the necessary support to help them overcome their struggles. The coaching centers need to be more than just exam factories, they need to provide a nurturing environment that fosters learning and growth.

Parents and society also play a crucial role in this. The pressure to succeed starts at home, where children are pushed to excel from a young age. The expectations of society add to this burden, with the belief that success in these exams is the only way to secure a prosperous future. We need to change this narrative and focus on holistic growth rather than just academic success.

The government also needs to take responsibility for this issue. They need to regulate the coaching centers and ensure that they provide a safe and supportive environment for the students. They need to invest in mental health resources for the students and provide them with the necessary support to cope with the stress and pressure.

In conclusion, the incident in Kota is a wake-up call for all of us. We need to acknowledge the toxic culture that surrounds education in our country and take steps to address it. The focus needs to shift from just scoring marks to fostering a love for learning and providing a supportive environment for our students. We need to create a system that values the mental health and well-being of our young minds, and not just their academic success. Only then can we hope to create a brighter future for our country.

Kota suicide Student suicide in Kota Mental health in Kota Pressure on students in Kota Educational stress in Kota

News Source : Admin4

Source Link :छात्र ने कोटा में की आत्महत्या/