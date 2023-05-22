Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Student Commits Suicide in Mojahidpur”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brave Girl Rescues Two Children from Drowning in Bhagalpur

Introduction

A girl named Rishika, who resides in the Hassan Ganj locality of the Mojahidpur Police Station area in Bhagalpur, demonstrated her courage and presence of mind when she rescued two children from drowning in a nearby river.

Incident Details

It was Saturday evening when Rishika went to take a bath in the river. While she was enjoying her bath, she noticed two children, a boy and a girl, struggling in the water and screaming for help. Without a second thought, Rishika quickly swam towards them and managed to pull them out of the water.

The children, who were identified as Rohit and Priya, were both unconscious and not breathing. Rishika immediately started performing CPR on them and managed to revive them after a few minutes. She then took them to the nearby hospital, where they were given medical attention.

Recognition and Appreciation

Rishika’s brave and quick actions were appreciated by the local residents, who praised her for her courage and presence of mind. The local police also lauded her efforts and presented her with a certificate of appreciation for her bravery.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, who was present at the hospital when the children were brought in, also commended Rishika for her heroic act and said that she had saved the lives of two innocent children.

Conclusion

Rishika’s brave act is a reminder of the importance of being alert and responsible towards the safety of others. Her quick thinking and presence of mind not only saved the lives of two children but also set an example for others to follow.

We need more people like Rishika who are willing to put themselves in harm’s way to save others. Her act of heroism should inspire us all to be more vigilant and responsible towards the safety of those around us.

Suicide in Mojahidpur Student suicide in Mojahidpur Mental health in Mojahidpur Suicide prevention in Mojahidpur Psychological support for students in Mojahidpur

News Source : Newswrap

Source Link :मोजाहिदपुर में छात्रा ने की आत्महत्या/