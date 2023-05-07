Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Commits Suicide on Birthday

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Suicide of Koel Halder on Her Second Birthday

Koel Halder, a two-year-old girl from Shantipur, a small town in the Indian state of West Bengal, tragically took her own life by hanging herself with a scarf on her second birthday. The incident has left the entire community in shock and disbelief, and the police are currently investigating the matter.

The Incident

On the evening of Koel’s second birthday, her parents and other family members were preparing to celebrate the occasion by cutting a cake. However, Koel was nowhere to be found. After searching for her for some time, they discovered her hanging from a ceiling fan in a nearby room, with a scarf tied around her neck.

Her parents immediately rushed her to the hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival. The news of Koel’s death spread like wildfire, and hundreds of people gathered outside the hospital to express their condolences.

The Investigation

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are trying to determine the cause of Koel’s death. According to initial reports, there were no signs of foul play, and it appears to be a case of suicide.

Some reports suggest that Koel may have accidentally tied the scarf around her neck while playing, and it got tightened, leading to her death. However, the police are not ruling out the possibility of foul play and are questioning everyone who was present in the house at the time of the incident.

The Aftermath

The incident has left the entire community in shock and disbelief. Koel’s parents are inconsolable and are struggling to come to terms with their daughter’s death. Her mother, who was the first to discover her hanging, is in a state of shock and is receiving medical attention.

Meanwhile, the local authorities have offered their condolences to the family and have assured them of all possible support. The district administration has also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family.

The Need for Awareness

Koel’s tragic death has once again highlighted the need for awareness and education on the importance of child safety. Parents, caregivers, and educators need to be more vigilant and take adequate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of children.

It is essential to teach children about the dangers of playing with ropes, scarves, and other items that can lead to accidental strangulation. Parents should also be aware of the signs of depression and suicidal tendencies in children and seek professional help if necessary.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Koel Halder has left a deep scar on the community and serves as a grim reminder of the importance of child safety. We must all take responsibility and work towards creating a safe and nurturing environment for our children. May Koel’s soul rest in peace.

News Source : ETV Bharat

Source Link :Student Died By Suicide জন্মদিনেই গলায় ফাঁস লাগিয়ে আত্মঘাতী দ্বিতীয় বর্ষের ছাত্রী তদন্তে পুলিশ/