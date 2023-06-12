Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Commits Suicide Over CET Exam Fear in Latest Marathi News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Crime News: A Student Commits Suicide Before Results Fearing Low Marks In CET Exam

The fear of failure can be overwhelming for many students, and it can lead to tragic consequences. In a recent incident, a student from Marathwada committed suicide before the results of the Common Entrance Test (CET) were announced. The student feared that he would not score well in the exam and that his parents would be disappointed.

The incident took place in the State Rakhil Dal Colony in Hingoli, where a young student hung himself at around noon on Monday. The student’s name has not been disclosed yet, but it is known that he was preparing for the CET exam. The student was reportedly worried about his performance in the exam and had been under a lot of stress for the past few weeks.

According to sources, the student had confided in his friends that he was afraid of scoring low marks in the CET exam. He was concerned that his parents would be disappointed with him if he did not score well. The student had been preparing for the exam for months and had high hopes of getting a good score.

However, his fears and anxiety got the better of him, and he took the drastic step of ending his life. The incident has sent shockwaves across the community, and many are questioning the pressure that students face in the education system.

The CET exam is one of the most competitive exams in the state and is a gateway to some of the top colleges and universities. The pressure to perform well in these exams can be intense, and students often feel like their entire future is at stake. The education system needs to address this issue and provide students with better support and guidance.

The incident has also highlighted the need for parents and educators to be more aware of the mental health issues that students face. The pressure to excel in academics can be overwhelming, and it can lead to depression, anxiety, and other mental health problems. Parents need to be more supportive of their children and help them cope with the stress of exams.

Educators also need to be more proactive in addressing the mental health issues of students. Schools should have counselors and other mental health professionals who can provide students with the support they need. Students should also be encouraged to speak up about their problems and seek help when they need it.

The incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health and the need to prioritize it in our education system. Students should not be made to feel like their entire future depends on one exam. The education system needs to provide students with a more holistic approach to their education and help them develop skills that will prepare them for life beyond academics.

In conclusion, the suicide of a student before the results of the CET exam is a tragic reminder of the pressures that students face in the education system. The incident highlights the need for parents and educators to be more aware of the mental health issues that students face and to provide them with the support they need. The education system needs to prioritize the mental health of students and provide them with a more well-rounded education. Only then can we create a society where students can thrive and reach their full potential.

