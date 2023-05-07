Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Student Commits Suicide Over Failing Grades”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Suicide of a 16-Year-Old Student in Pamidi Mandal

A 16-year-old student named Shrinivasulu, who failed in the 10th standard, committed suicide on Sunday due to extreme depression. He belonged to a farming family living in Eddlapalli Road, Adilakshmi. Shrinivasulu had recently appeared for supplementary exams after failing the regular exams. However, he failed again, which led to severe depression and ultimately suicide. He consumed poison during the night and was found dead the next morning.

The Aftermath

Upon discovering Shrinivasulu’s body, family members rushed him to the hospital, but it was too late. The police were informed, and an investigation has been initiated. The family members are in a state of shock and disbelief over the tragic loss of their son. The incident has sent shockwaves across the region, and the local authorities have expressed their condolences.

Depression and Suicide

Shrinivasulu’s suicide is yet another tragic reminder of the growing mental health crisis among the youth. Depression and anxiety have become significant concerns, and the pandemic has only worsened the situation. The government and society need to take urgent steps to address this crisis and provide support and guidance to those who are struggling with mental health issues.

Conclusion

The suicide of Shrinivasulu is a heartbreaking tragedy that could have been prevented if timely intervention and support were provided. It is essential to recognize the signs of depression and anxiety and seek help when needed. The government and society need to prioritize mental health and work towards creating a safer and more supportive environment for our youth.

News Source : ABN

Source Link :పది ఫెయిలైనందుకు విద్యార్థి ఆత్మహత్య | Student commits suicide for failing ten/