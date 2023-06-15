Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student commits suicide over low NEET marks

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nagpur Student Commits Suicide Due to Low NEET Scores

Nagpur, June 15, 2023: A student committed suicide after receiving low scores on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The student had been preparing for the exam for the past six months and became despondent after receiving poor results. The incident occurred in the Karanja Lad Taluka area of Washim district, where the student was originally from.

The student, Bhavesh Tejusinh Rathod, 19, had been staying at a relative’s house in Shivsundar Nagar, Nagpur, to attend coaching classes for the exam. According to reports, he had been studying diligently for the exam for the past six months and was expecting to do well. However, when the results were announced on Tuesday, he was disappointed with the scores he received.

The news of the student’s suicide has shocked the local community and his friends and family are mourning his loss. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and have taken his suicide note into evidence. In the note, he reportedly apologizes to his parents and asks for their forgiveness.

The incident has once again highlighted the intense pressure that students face in India to perform well on entrance exams. NEET is one of the most competitive exams in the country and is required for admission to medical and dental colleges across India. The exam is known for its high difficulty level and the immense stress it places on students.

Several cases of student suicides have been reported in the past due to the pressure of performing well on entrance exams. The government has taken steps to address this issue, including counseling services for students and setting up helplines for those in distress. However, more needs to be done to address the root causes of this problem.

Parents and educators need to recognize that academic success is not the only measure of a person’s worth. Students should be encouraged to pursue their interests and passions, rather than being forced to conform to societal expectations. The education system also needs to be reformed to reduce the emphasis on rote learning and memorization and encourage critical thinking and creativity.

In conclusion, the tragic incident of the Nagpur student’s suicide is a wake-up call for society to address the issue of student stress and pressure. While steps have been taken to address this problem, more needs to be done to create a system that supports students’ mental health and well-being. Students should be encouraged to pursue their dreams and passions, rather than being forced to conform to societal expectations. Only then can we create a society that is truly just and equitable.

NEET exam stress Mental health and NEET exam Pressure to perform in NEET exam Coping with failure in NEET exam Suicide prevention for NEET exam aspirants

News Source : लोकसत्ता टीम

Source Link :‘नीट’ परीक्षेत कमी गुण मिळाल्याने विद्यार्थ्याची आत्महत्या | Student commits suicide after getting low marks in NEET exam/