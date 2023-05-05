Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Commits Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Suicide of a 17-Year-Old Class XII Student in Gurgaon

It is with great sadness that we report the tragic death of a 17-year-old Class XII student of a private school in Gurgaon, who allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the rooftop of a housing society early morning today. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving everyone in disbelief and mourning the loss of a young life.

The deceased student was a resident of Greenwood City Society, Sector 46, and was known to be a bright and diligent student. He was reportedly preparing for his board exams and had been under immense stress and pressure to perform well. However, no suicide note was recovered from him, leaving the reason for his extreme step unknown.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter, but the circumstances leading up to the suicide remain unclear. The family and friends of the student are in a state of shock and disbelief, struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of a loved one.

Suicide rates among teenagers have been on the rise in recent years, with academic pressure, societal expectations, and mental health issues being some of the leading causes. The pressure to excel academically and secure a bright future can take a toll on young minds, often leading to anxiety, depression, and other mental health problems.

As a society, we need to recognize the signs of mental distress and provide support and assistance to those in need. Schools, parents, and communities must come together to create a safe and nurturing environment for young people, where they can thrive and achieve their full potential without sacrificing their mental and emotional wellbeing.

The tragic death of this young student is a wake-up call for us all to take mental health seriously and prioritize the wellbeing of our youth. We must work towards breaking the stigma around mental health and create an open and supportive culture where young people can feel comfortable seeking help and support when they need it.

In conclusion, our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased student, and we hope that they find the strength to cope with this immense loss. Let us all come together to support each other during these difficult times and work towards creating a world where no young person feels compelled to take their own life.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Student ends life by suicide/