Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student dies after club screen collapse

University Student Dies in Nightclub Queue Accident

A student from Durham University, Olivia Burt, tragically lost her life due to the collapse of an unsuitable screen used to manage a queue outside a nightclub in 2018. The 20-year-old was waiting outside Missoula in the city centre when the accident happened. As the queue grew, Ms Burt fell through the decorative panel and was crushed under a metal bar of the screen, causing a severe head injury which proved fatal. Stonegate Pub Company, who owns Missoula, denies four breaches of health and safety legislation.

The Prosecution’s Case

At Teesside Crown Court, the prosecutor Jamie Hill KC alleged that Stonegate Pub Company failed to ensure Ms Burt’s safety and that of other Missoula customers. He claimed that the company did not properly assess risks, used inappropriate equipment, and ignored danger signs. The decorative screen that collapsed should not have been used as a crowd control barrier or for queue management purposes, he argued. Mr Hill said that Stonegate had the legal responsibility for health and safety, despite using external door staff.

The Accident and Its Causes

Ms Burt was waiting outside the lower entrance at the back of the club for the popular Wednesday Game Over night, which attracted many university sports teams. Members of the sailing club, to which Ms Burt belonged, received wristbands from social secretaries of the university’s sports teams, so they could use the quicker entrance at the back. CCTV footage showed queues building up after 11 pm as the venue filled towards its capacity of 630.

Mr Hill argued that nobody from Stonegate had carried out any specific risk assessment of the measure of asking students to stand along the side of the decorative screen when queues formed. He said that by bringing the decorative screen into use to direct and order the queue to the back door, the club was using it for a purpose for which it was entirely unsuitable. The decorative screen was heavy and had already collapsed once, about half an hour before it fell on Ms Burt. Two panels had come off, and the structure, which was already unfit for the purpose of crowd management, had been further weakened.

Mr Hill described the earlier collapse as an ‘important missed opportunity’ and said that students should have been moved away from it. By re-erecting that barrier and allowing the queuing to continue, he said that Stonegate allowed the conditions leading to Ms Burt’s death to persist.

The Prosecution’s Claims

Mr Hill argued that the nightclub queue was different from that of a museum, with some people having consumed alcohol and pushing and shoving, but he acknowledged that it was ‘nothing like a football crowd.’ The prosecution claimed that Ms Burt’s death was foreseeable, predictable, and preventable. The trial is expected to last up to three weeks.

Conclusion

This is a tragic case that highlights the importance of health and safety in public places. It is essential that businesses assess risks and take appropriate measures to prevent accidents from happening. The loss of a young life is devastating, and it is important that justice is served.

