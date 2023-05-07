Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student dies after falling at Senkal School near Kandamangalam

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Incident in Kandamangalam: A Story of Sanchana and Her Family

Kandamangalam is a small village located in the Kalani region of Tamil Nadu. In the nearby forest area of Vanathampalayam, Mahadevan and his wife Nishanthini lived with their daughter Sanchana, who was only eight years old. Sanchana was a bright student and was studying in the third grade at the local government school.

Recently, Sanchana went with her friends to collect natural herbs from the forest area. Unfortunately, they encountered a heavy rainstorm, and in the process, Sanchana got stuck in the rainwater while trying to cross a river. Her friends tried to save her but were unsuccessful in their attempts.

Emergency Medical Assistance

After the incident, Sanchana’s friends immediately rushed to the nearby Aryur town and took her to the local medical college for treatment. However, the doctors declared her dead upon arrival. The family members of Sanchana were devastated by the news and filed a complaint with the police in Kandamangalam.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Kandamangalam police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. They collected evidence and recorded statements from Sanchana’s friends and family members.

Social Impact of the Incident

The tragic incident of Sanchana’s death has left a significant impact on the people of Kandamangalam. The locals are now more aware of the dangers of the forest area and the need for safety measures to be put in place.

The incident has also highlighted the importance of emergency medical assistance and the need for accessible medical facilities in the village.

Conclusion

The tragic incident of Sanchana’s death is a reminder of the importance of safety and precautions in our daily lives. It is crucial to be aware of the potential dangers around us and to take necessary precautions to avoid them. The incident has left a lasting impact on the people of Kandamangalam and serves as a reminder to prioritize safety and emergency preparedness.

News Source : மாலை மலர்

Source Link :கண்டமங்கலம் அருகே செங்கல் சூளை பள்ளத்தில் விழுந்து மாணவி சாவு/