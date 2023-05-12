Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student dies by suicide after failing exam in Chhattisgarh

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results Declared, Marginal Dip in Pass Percentage

The CBSE class 10th and 12th results were declared on May 12, with a marginal dip in the overall pass percentage. However, the results were marred by the tragic news of a student’s suicide in Chhattisgarh.

Student Allegedly Dies by Suicide after Failing CBSE Class 12 Exam

A resident of Malviya Nagar in Durg city, Upasana Verma, allegedly died by suicide after failing the CBSE class 12 board exam. Verma was a student of a private CBSE-affiliated school in Bhilai town and had failed in three subjects, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Dhruv. Verma was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room. An accidental death report has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

CBSE Class 12 Passing Criteria

To qualify for the CBSE class 12 board exam in 2023, students must score the passing marks specified by the exam board. As per the passing criteria, a student must secure a minimum of 26 marks out of 80 to pass the theory examination of particular subjects. Along with this, the student must secure 33 percent in each subject to pass the examination.

Overall Pass Percentage for CBSE Class 12

This year, the overall pass percentage for CBSE class 12 stands at 87.33 percent. Girls outperformed boys by 6.01 percent, with 90.68 percent of girls passing the exam.

