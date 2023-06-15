Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student dies in accident: Govt bus driver arrested

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Salem: Tragic Death of 7th Grade Student due to Negligence of Government Bus Driver

Introduction

Salem, a city in Tamil Nadu, recently witnessed a tragic incident where a 7th-grade student lost his life due to the negligence of an Arasu (Government) bus driver. The incident has shocked the entire city and raised questions about the safety of school children who travel in government-run buses.

The Incident

On a regular school day, a 7th-grade student was traveling in an Arasu bus to reach his school. The driver of the bus was allegedly driving rashly and negligently, which led to the bus hitting a stationary lorry on the road. The impact of the accident was so severe that the student lost his life on the spot, while several others were injured.

Negligence of the Arasu Bus Driver

The incident has brought to light the negligence of the Arasu bus driver, who was responsible for the safety of the passengers. The driver was driving the bus at a high speed, which is a clear violation of traffic rules. Moreover, the driver did not pay attention to the road and failed to apply the brakes on time, leading to the tragic incident.

Lack of Safety Measures in Arasu Buses

The incident has also raised questions about the safety measures in Arasu buses. The buses are supposed to have speed governors to limit their speed, but it is not clear if the bus involved in the accident had one. Moreover, the buses are often overcrowded, which puts the safety of the passengers at risk.

Impact on the Family and the Society

The tragic incident has left a deep impact on the family of the student who lost his life. The family is devastated by the loss and is demanding justice for their son. The incident has also raised concerns among parents about the safety of their children who travel in government-run buses. The society at large is also shocked and saddened by the incident and is demanding action against the negligent driver.

Action Taken by the Government

The Tamil Nadu government has taken note of the incident and has promised to take strict action against the negligent driver. The government has also announced compensation for the family of the deceased student. Moreover, the government has asked the transport department to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of the passengers in Arasu buses.

Conclusion

The tragic incident in Salem has once again highlighted the need for better safety measures in government-run buses. The incident is a reminder that the safety of passengers should be the top priority of the drivers and the government. It is important that the government takes necessary measures to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future and that the passengers can travel safely in government-run buses.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :விபத்தில் மாணவர் சாவு: அரசு பஸ் டிரைவர் கைது- Dinamalar/