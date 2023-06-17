Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Dies in Fall from High-Rise in Noida

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

21-Year-Old College Student Dies After Falling from Eighth Floor of Tower in Noida

A 21-year-old college student from Mathura died after he allegedly fell off the eighth floor of a tower in a posh group housing society in Noida, police said on Saturday. The police said they are yet to ascertain whether the student accidentally fell off the building or it was a suicide.

The incident took place around 11.15 pm on Friday at the Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100. “A security guard of the society informed the police that a person has fallen on a balcony of the first floor of tower number 10 from an upper floor of the building and suffered severe injuries, including on his head,” Verma said. “A police team immediately reached the spot and took the person to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” the officer said.

The family of the deceased was informed after which his identity was established as Gantavya Sharma, a native of Mathura district. An official of the local Sector 39 police station said Sharma studied in a college in Mathura and had come to visit his relatives who live in the Lotus Boulevard society. The relatives live on the eighth floor of the building. They informed police that last night Sharma chatted with them after which he stepped out of the flat and then the incident happened. It is yet to be ascertained if it was a suicide or an accident.

The relatives of Sharma are into construction business, the official added. Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are being carried out.

The incident has sent shockwaves among the residents of Lotus Boulevard society, who are still trying to come to terms with the tragedy. The society is home to several high-profile individuals, including senior government officials, bureaucrats, and business leaders.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for increased security measures in residential buildings. It is important for society management to install CCTV cameras and have round-the-clock security personnel to ensure the safety of residents.

The incident has also brought attention to the growing mental health crisis in the country. Student suicides have been on the rise in recent years, and it is important for educational institutions to provide counseling services to students who may be struggling with mental health issues.

The incident is a tragic reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of taking care of one’s mental and physical health. It is essential for individuals to reach out for help if they are struggling with mental health issues and for society to provide the necessary support and resources to those in need.

News Source : PTI

Source Link :21-Year-Old Student Dies After Fall From Posh Noida High-Rise/